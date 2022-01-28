Dec. 23, 1934 – Jan. 22, 2022

Florence (Dee) Dagmar Daniels Smith, 87, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, with her husband and family members by her side after battling years of Dementia.

Dee was born Dec. 23, 1934, in San Pedro, California to Andrew Frank Daniels and Josephine Frederiksen Daniels. She had a sister Rose and brothers Robert and William.

During her years growing up she lived in San Pedro and Artesia, California. As a child her family raised chickens as a means to provide food for the family. She was expected to help in this process which resulted in her hate and refusal of chicken meat. As a teenager she loved to sunbathe and could be often found at the beach with her best friend, Millie. She also had a passion for dancing. In March 1950, she was about to meet the love of her life, Duane. She was walking home late one night, when he passed her, he made a U-turn to offer her a ride home. He was able to get her phone number. The following day he called, and they set up a date to the drive-in movies.

Her sister passed away in July 1950 after giving birth to a son, Glen. Dee took on the responsibility of caring and helping her parents raise him.

Dee and Duane married on Nov. 20, 1951, in Long Beach, California. They were married on Duane’s oldest brother’s birthday. She gave her husband a son, Duane Jr. on his 21st birthday. Five and a half years later they welcome a daughter, Betty who was born on Duane’s Mother’s 69th Birthday.

Nov. 20, 2021, Dee and Duane celebrated 70 years of married life. They lived in several cities in Southern California, settling in Aqua Dulce and Canyon Country to raise their children. She held jobs at Thacher Glass, Bill’s Ice House, Veritron West and Phil’s Market. They moved to Lake Havasu City, Arizona in 1976 where they owned and operated the Montgomery Wards Catalog Store for several years before returning to Burbank and San Diego, California. After a few years, they moved to Tucson, Arizona. It is there they wee converted and baptized into the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Upon her husband’s retirement, they relocated and settled in St. George, Utah. During her son’s high school football years, she loved going and supporting him at his games. She loved making and painting different types of crafts and shirts. She was extremely creative and there wasn’t anything she couldn’t and didn’t make out of plastic canvas. She would crochet stocking caps, potholders, and dish towels. Most of all she always assumed everyone was hungry when they came to her house and made sure no one left hungry. She had a love for Elvis Presley and was able to attend many of his shows in Las Vegas. Magic and David Copperfield was also something she loved and never missed the opportunity when he came on the television.

Dee got her whistling talent from her mother and her grandchildren can still hear her whistling “Winter Wonderland” as she did her housework. One thing she hated was thunder and lightning and when there was a storm, she would hide anywhere where there were no windows, and also would never talk on the phone because she knew the lightening would come through the phone and electrocute her.

During her battle with dementia, when her great grandchildren and great-great granddaughter would come to visit, she wouldn’t take her eyes off them and do her best to talk to them. You could see and feel the joy it brought into her life as well as others that witnessed. She loved her family so much. The emptiness and void is real. She is greatly missed by her husband, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren.

Dee is survived by her husband Duane, her son Duane Jr. (Donna), Lake Havasu City, Arizona, Daughter Betty (Doug), Kelley, Oak City, Utah. Grandchildren Julie Smith, Jackie Smith, Michael Kelley, Justin (Starla) Kelley, Josh (Beck) Smith, Cassie (Chad) Hughes, Cristina Smith, Codi (Kyle) Ashby. 26 Great Grandchildren and one Great great granddaughter.

Dee is proceeded in death by her parents Andrew and Dagmar Daniels, Sister Rose Daniels, Brothers Robert and Glen Daniels and Granddaughter Danielle Smith.

Funeral Services will be Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary Chapel, 110 S Bluff Street, St. George, Utah.

Family and friends that are unable to attend are invited to view the funeral service online by clicking on the link below.

http://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/68201

Visitation will be Saturday, Feb. 5, at 9:30 a.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary.

Interment will take place Monday, Feb. 7, in Lake Havasu Memorial Gardens, 1968 Deer Run Drive, Lake Havasu City, Arizona, at 1 p.m.

We would like to thank and acknowledge Intermountain Homecare and Hospice of St. George for their excellent service and care of our wife, mother, and Grandmother.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S Bluff Street, St. George, Utah. 435-673-2454. Family and friends are invited to sign Dee’s online guest book at www.spilsburymortuary.com.