No Filter: Exploring Southern Utah’s natural beauty on e-bikes

ST. GEORGE — With sweeping red rock vistas, sunny skies and miles of trails to explore, Southern Utah is an outdoor enthusiast’s paradise. And paradise is even better on a e-bike.

In this episode of “No Filter,” presented by Cloud 9, host Grady Sinclair and his buddy Brendon Gunn head to the Paradise Canyon trail system just north of St. George to explore some sweet singletrack. Bicycles Unlimited, Southern Utah’s bicycle leader since 1984, provided Sinclair with an all-terrain Trek e-bike for the day.

Watch Grady and Brendon explore local trails on e-bikes in this episode of "No Filter"

Regardless of whether you’re a mountain biker – or even if you’re in shape – e-bikes make trails of all difficulty levels more accessible. Even riders that had to step away from the sport due to injuries or health limitations can get back on track with the assistance of a battery-powered bike.

“It’s like you’re riding and then you get an escalator back up to the top,” Sinclair said.

But make no mistake, it’s still a workout. E-bikes offer different levels of assistance depending on how much pedaling the rider wants to do, which can easily be adjusted depending on the terrain.

Norm Nielson is a local bike enthusiast who works with the Utah-based Fezzari racing team. Although he’s an experienced rider, e-bikes are relatively new to him.

“I’m normally the analog pedal-bike guy, but introducing me to the e-bike has opened up a lot of avenues in trails and adventure,” he said.

The wilderness around St. George is loaded with epic mountain biking trails waiting to be explored.

