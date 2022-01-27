Feb. 4, 1934 – Jan. 25, 2022

Theodore “Barry” Thompson, 87, passed away peacefully at his home in LaVerkin, Utah on Jan. 25, 2022. He was born on Feb. 4, 1934, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to the parents of Theodore S. Thompson and Thelma M. Barrett.

Barry was raised in Salt Lake City. He was a man of faith and belonged to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He resided in Salt Lake City, Draper; the remainder of his life was spent in Southern Utah. He was a loyal employee to AT&T for over 30 years. His hobbies included collecting clocks, electronics, music, vehicles. He spent many years boating and vacationing at Lake Powell, also enjoyed visiting the beaches of Southern California.

Above all things Barry enjoyed spending time with his family, fixing projects in the household and Dr. Pepper. Barry was a very kind and loving soul, who loved everyone unconditionally.

He was preceded in death by his three children, daughters, Maree 19 and Marlene 51; and son, Michael, 36. He is survived by his wife, Doreen; children, Mark (Janeal) Thompson, Monte Thompson, and Miriam Ellingford. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and lifelong friends, Johanna ‘Ann’ Hevelone and Jack Beckstead.

Graveside services will be held Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at 10 a.m. at the Hurricane City Cemetery, 255 E. 600 N., Hurricane, Utah. A visitation will be held Monday, prior to services, at 9:30 a.m. at the Metcalf Hurricane Valley Mortuary, 140 North Main Street, Hurricane, Utah.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Hurricane Valley Mortuary, 435-635-9922. For condolence, full obituary and funeral listings visit Metcalf Mortuary’s website www.metcalfmortuary.com.