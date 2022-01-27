CDC report: Utah bucks national average, is now 2nd-most active state

Stock image | Photo by Yobro10/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY — A recent national report finds Utah is moving up the charts as one of the most active states in the country.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report released last week finds that Utah is second in the U.S. in terms of physical activity, and one of four states in the country where fewer than 20% of adults are considered physically inactive. It was listed as the third-most active state in a 2020 report.

Activity is defined by the agency as any physical activity outside of work, such as running, walking for exercise or even gardening. The data was collected through self-reporting to the Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System.

The high ranking is important because physical activity can help prevent 1 in every 10 premature death, said Dr. Ruth Petersen, the director of the CDC’s Division of Nutrition, Physical Activity and Obesity. Physical inactivity is also associated with tens of billions of dollars in annual health care costs, the agency reports.

