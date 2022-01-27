FEMA provides additional $10.79 million for the 2017 Brian Head Fire response

The Brian Head Fire consumed more than 70,000 acres in Southern Utah, June 23, 2017 | Photo courtesy of Color Country Interagency Fire Center, St. George News / Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE — Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved more than $10.79 million in additional funding for the Brian Head Fire in Utah.

According to a press release issued Thursday by FEMA, the funding was made available under a fire management assistance declaration issued June 18, 2017. FEMA will have provided more than $11.5 million in Fire Management Assistance grant funds for the Brian Head Fire recovery efforts.

The Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands received $10.79 million to procure fire resources including food, supplies, tender fuel, heavy equipment with operators, local purchasing contracts, land use agreements and other firefighting resources.

FEMA’s Fire Management Assistance Grant program reimbursements are made on a cost-sharing basis to states, counties, municipalities, tribes and certain private nonprofit organizations for emergency work and fire suppression. The estimated total cost of the project is $15.4 million, the news release states. FEMA will provide 75% of the cost with the state of Utah responsible for the remaining share.

Beginning on June 17, 2017, the Brian Head Fire burned over 71,000 acres in the city of Brian Head. The FEMA grant will reimburse the state of Utah for the cost of incident management and fire suppression activities undertaken by local and state partners.

Additional information about FEMA’s Fire Management Assistance program can be found online.