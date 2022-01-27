Jan. 9, 1948 – Jan. 23, 2022

Linda Young Carter passed away peacefully on Jan. 23, 2022 in Washington, Utah, with her family by her side. Linda Darlene Young was born Jan. 9, 1948 to Marvin and Annie Young in Long Beach California.

Linda was actively fighting COPD and lung cancer. Her parents and sister Susan moved to Las Vegas in 1966. Linda had many jobs during this time which included working as a mail carrier for the U.S. Post Office in Las Vegas. She especially enjoyed the job she held as a dealer at the local casinos.

Her parents bought some property in the early 90’s in St. George, Utah, and it wasn’t long before Linda followed them. She loved St. George and all the friends that she made. Linda was married two times while living in Utah and was left a widow twice.

As a teen, Linda was very athletic and spent most of her time in high school on the swim team. As an adult, she loved to play golf, which is where you would find her, on the golf course – three or more times a week. She treasured the golfing friends she made during this time.

Linda had no children; however, she left behind her legacy of being a kind, loving and generous person to everyone she met.

She will be greatly missed. Linda had a small family and has left behind two cousins, Pamela Penton and Christine Torres both who live in California.

