Nov. 15, 1931 – Jan. 24, 2022

Leonora Monteroso Carmelotes Torculas, 90, of 1772 W. 5560 N., St. George, died Monday, Jan. 24, 2022 at home, of cancer. She was born Nov. 15, 1931, in Maigo, Culambugan, Lanao, Philippines, the daughter of Mariano Daipal Carmelotes and Bernabela Plateros Monteroso. She married Cruz Pague Torculas on Jan. 27, 1954 in Babak, Davao, Philippines.

She was a dressmaker from around age 20 until her later years of 85. She was about 8 years old during World War II and survived the war. She and her husband migrated to Oahu, Hawaii, at age 55 in 1986 and work at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii, for 12 years and retired at 72 years old.

Leonora is survived by her husband: Cruz Pague Torculas; her three daughters, Virgelyn T. Decker, Josefina T. Sagun of Waipahu, Hawaii and Marilyn T. Brant of St. George, Utah; two sons, Virgilio C. Torculas of Auburn, Washington, and Arturo C. Torculas of Henderson, Nevada; 10 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren. Leonora has a younger sister named Flora who was adopted at birth with who she was trying to connect in her later years but was unsuccessful.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Sabas Monteroso Carmelotes; one half-brother, Felizardo Mahinay Carmelotes; one sister, Andrica Monteroso Carmelotes Telempros; one infant son, Vincent Carmelotes Torculas; and one infant miscarried daughter, Maria Carmelotes Torculas.

Visitation will be held Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, 5-7 p.m., at Pine View Mortuary, 566 N. Mall Drive, St George, Utah 84770.

Funeral services will be Monday, Jan. 31, 2022 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Winchester Hills Building, 1090 W. 5830 N., St. George, Utah 84770. Interment will be at Tonaquint Cemetery.

The family wishes to thank the loving, compassionate care of Dr. Grace Paradela, Primary Care Physician, Dixie Primary Care, Dr. Mustafa Saifee, Pulmonologist, Dr. Joseph Te, Oncologist/Hematologist, Gamma West Cancer Radiology Staff and Dr. Chase Hansen, Encompass Home Health and Hospice wonderful loving and caring staff and nurses, Cheryl, Aubrey, Josie, Linette, Carla and all the therapists, as well as Always Best Care, the unconditionally loving and compassionate service of Nancy Manipis, (mother of her three grandchildren from Virgilio Torculas) and the loving watch and care of Norie Ayag, who has very willingly and without inhibition helped in caring for her on her last three days of life here on Earth.

In lieu of flowers, we just want to have donations sent to Needs Beyond Medicine: www.NeedsBeyondMedicine.org

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Pine View Mortuary, 435-986-4222.