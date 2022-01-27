‘If we lose East … we lose a neighborhood’: Iron County school board decides fate of East Elementary

Iron County School District Board of Education member Dave Staheli (center) discusses options regarding a new elementary school with fellow board members, Cedar City, Utah, Jan. 25, 2022 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — Following a school board meeting Tuesday, Iron County School District officials have decided to move ahead with plans to rebuild and replace East Elementary School rather than build another school in a different location first.

A motion that would have moved East further down on the priority list failed by a 3-2 vote of the school board.

At issue was whether the district should stick to the proposal that was presented to voters when the $69.5 million general obligation bond was passed by voters in November. Although East Elementary wasn’t specifically mentioned by name on the ballot, the school had been identified – along with five other projects – on the school district’s website, pamphlets, flyers and other public materials detailing where and how the bond money was to be spent.

The district’s informational materials stated that East Elementary was to be rebuilt on its existing site, with construction to begin in the fall of 2023. The estimated cost of that project was listed as being approximately 46% of the total bond amount, or roughly $32 million.

Although it is possible for the school district to deviate from the stated plan and make adjustments to it, doing so would require a supermajority vote of the board, or at least four out of five votes.

As reported in Cedar City News on Tuesday morning in advance of the meeting, board members Dave Staheli and Jeff Corry had each been exploring the possibility of building a new elementary school in a different area first, citing area growth projections, enrollment figures and other factors.

Staheli had floated the possibility of switching the proposed elementary to a different location as far back as September and had addressed the issue at length during the past few board meetings. Tuesday night, he reiterated his main talking points about the issue and showed maps that highlighted areas where new construction is either already happening or is being planned.

Staheli also spoke of other possible uses for the East Elementary property, including potentially selling it or using it for other district needs. He also suggested that, in the future, two elementary schools, rather than three, could be sufficient to serve the needs of downtown Cedar City.

Corry added his support to Staheli’s suggestions, saying there is “substantial” projected growth in areas west of Interstate 15 and south of state Route 56, to the tune of 3,300 units over the next 15-20 years. In contrast, he called the area east of Main Street and south of state Route 14 “mountain locked” with regard to new residential construction.

Corry then made a motion that a new elementary school be built on district-owned property at the South Mountain area near Hamilton Fort, rather than at the site of the existing East Elementary.

After some additional discussion, Staheli and Corry both voted in favor of the motion; however, board members Michelle Lambert, Dale Brinkerhoff and Ben Johnson all voted against.

Brinkerhoff explained his thinking before the vote was taken.

“There’s not a real easy up or down answer here,” he said, “but we sold the bond on the strings of replacing East (Elementary). And I’m concerned that we wouldn’t have even passed the bond if we had not been … planning to replace East.”

Lambert, the Iron County School District board president, expressed her thanks to Staheli and Corry for their efforts to diligently research the issue and to district officials for their valuable assistance.

“One thing I think that we need to highlight clearly is, we’re all working towards the same end here,” Lambert said.

Lambert also noted that the three different timelines presented by Staheli during the meeting had their pros and cons but that all of them ended up accomplishing essentially the same objectives over the next several years, even if the various construction projects, relocation plans and boundary adjustments were undertaken in a different order.

“We need to keep that at the forefront,” she said. “I think what we’re looking at here is just a difference in approach.”

Lambert added that East Elementary, despite being in a relatively older part of town, has seen steady enrollment for a number of years.

“That’s my neighborhood,” she said. “I’ve seen some apartment buildings go up, but I’ve also seen families moving in. I’ve seen the normal fluctuations, as people have gotten older, we have fewer kids and then those homes get sold and younger families move in. I’m seeing that transition happen in my neighborhood right now.”

She said she agreed that “we need neighborhood schools out where those neighborhoods are happening.”

“But I think if we lose East Elementary, I think we lose a neighborhood.”

Earlier, during the public comment portion of the meeting, Enoch residents Julie and Richard Jensen expressed their views.

“The district already plans to ask for another new elementary school bond in two or three years,” Julie Jensen said. “The bond will be used to build a second school to ease the overcrowding of classrooms, due to the growth that is happening now. The timing works out that, at the same time you will be asking for $30 to $40 million for a second new school, you will be demolishing a building worth somewhere between $10 to $15 million.”

She encouraged the district to consider using the East building for other purposes or “sell it and pay for up to half of the cost of a new elementary school.”

Richard Jensen echoed several of his wife’s sentiments.

“Only a bureaucrat without regard for how they expend public funds could think that ending up with one school building is a better option than ending up with two school buildings at the same cost,” he said, calling East Elementary a $15 million asset that shouldn’t be demolished.

“Don’t try to tell us that a $15 million pile of rubble is the best you can do,” he said. “You can do better. Please find the courage to do so.”

He implored the board not to “settle for an inferior plan with built-in inefficiencies and waste.”

“I hope none of you think the voters will be unhappy that you saved us millions of dollars or met the district needs more efficiently when presented with the option,” he said.

Also weighing in during the public comment period was Cedar City Mayor Garth Green.

“I also agree that a new school ought to be built now in the right place, not in the wrong place.”

Green added that if they stay with East, he believes new natural gas heating systems could be installed on the rooftops at East Elementary, thereby alleviating the worries associated with the 70-year-old building’s antiquated diesel boiler system.

Although no commenters on Tuesday spoke out in favor of replacing East Elementary with a new building at the same site, a number of proponents had taken to the podium during previous meetings to voice their support for that option.

Despite the differences of opinion regarding where a new elementary school should be built, no one appeared to dispute the idea that not just one new school, but at least two and possibly three will be necessary to meet the district’s needs within the next several years as the area’s population continues to grow.

Following Tuesday’s meeting, an admittedly disappointed Staheli spoke with Cedar City News.

“I get pretty passionate about the things that I think we need to do,” he said, “but I am also willing to work with the outcome. We will just move forward and do the best we can under the circumstances.”

