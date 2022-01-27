‘Come out and play’: Copper Rock Golf Course welcomes players to test their skills on uniquely beautiful links

Links of the Copper Rock Golf Course in Hurricane, Utah, date not specified | Photo courtesy of Copper Rock Golf Course, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Offering 18 holes of challenging play and stunning vistas, Copper Rock Golf Course is Southern Utah’s newest golf destination. Grab your clubs to discover for yourself what makes it so special.

“The course is beautiful, and it’s in great shape,” course pro John Horton said. “We’re excited for 2022. Come out and play.”

Nestled in the Hurricane Valley, Copper Rock opened to the public in early 2020. The adventurous 6,901-yard layout forges across dunes dotted with native sagebrush against a backdrop of rustic sandstone formations. On every hole, players are treated to sweeping views of the grandeur offered by the Pine Valley Mountains, the Hurricane Cliffs, Zion National Park and beyond.

Although the surrounding scenery is unmistakably Southern Utah, the links of Copper Rock feature trees and wild grasses that Horton said create a mountainous feel, perhaps more like a course one would play in Park City. The superbly designed holes contour to the natural shape of the terrain.

“What makes Copper Rock so unique and awesome is the landscaping and the beauty,” he said.

The course welcomes golfers year-round. Horton said a top-flight grounds crew keeps the grass healthy and vividly green throughout the chilly winter as well as the blazing summer.

The Copper Rock Grill is now open for breakfast, lunch and dinner and carries a beer license. Golf carts offer GPS functionality covering the entire course, helping players take the guesswork out of determining their distance to the pin.

Horton said Copper Rock’s mission is to elevate the golf experience at every turn. By tying in modern technology with the centuries-old rituals of the game, they provide a unique level of service.

The course is preparing for their next event: the Copper Rock Amateur on Feb. 11-12. The tournament is open to all amateur golfers with a Utah Golf Association handicap. Registration costs $190, and golfers may sign up by calling the pro shop at 435-215-4845.

On April 21-23, local golf fans will have the opportunity to watch rising stars of the women’s professional tour as the Copper Rock Championship returns. The tournament is a sanctioned event on the Symetra Tour, the official developmental tour of the LPGA.

Tickets are on sale now. General admission for all three days of play costs $45. For $245, members of the VIP Champions Club will enjoy exclusive access to a private seating area near the 18th green plus lunch, snacks and beverages.

The 2021 Copper Rock Championship was the first women’s pro competition ever held in Southern Utah. This year’s event will again be televised and welcome an international field of 120 players. The tournament allows fans to get close to the action as up-and-coming golfers from around the world compete amid stunning scenery.

“The scale of the tournament this year will be bigger and better, with more seating and more food options on the course,” Horton said. “It’ll be great.”

Copper Rock was designed by a team organized under Gordon Zitting. The Zitting family is personally invested in the area and spent decades in the Hurricane Valley working to bring this project to fruition – and it shows. Cultivating a great experience is at the forefront of their development strategy.

Marketing director Jason Timpson said Copper Rock offers a “new experience and a new perspective.”

“Our biggest difference is the level of innovation that we’re striving to bring to Southern Utah’s golf culture,” he said.

Copper Rock Golf Course | Location: 1567 Copper Rock Parkway, Hurricane | Telephone: 435-359-9339 or 435-215-4845 | Email: [email protected] | Website.

