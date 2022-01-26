Aug. 8, 1978

Vista Verma Kalepo was born Aug. 8, 1978, to parents Pago and Avii Kalepo at the LBJ Tropical Medical Center in Faga’alu, American Samoa. She was born the eldest of five siblings, Helen, Lisa, Toyoshi and Dorothy Kalepo. At a young age Vista moved to Long Beach, California, where she was raised by her aunty and godmother, the late Auimatagi Salamasina Dorothy Morris. There she became the adoptive older sister to James, Sueann and Sharon Nu’uvali. Vista remained in California until her entire household relocated to American Samoa in 1987.

In American Samoa, Vista resided in the home of her late grandparents Susie and Oloatua Tauloa Apineru. There she lived with her Grandparents, Parents, siblings and numerous first cousins whom all considered each other siblings. Vista’s childhood can best be described as humble beginnings. Being in a big family came with its struggles, her family lived in the traditional Fa’asamoa (Samoan way of life). Her Pops and father worked, and her family cultivated their lands and raised livestock in order to provide. Being one of the oldest children, more was expected of her.

She took on many responsibilities in support of the caring of her siblings. Even through the adversities of her childhood, Vista strived as a young woman. She was a member of her family church, Aua Assembly of God. There she accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and savior and continued to nurture her faith and relationship with her God. She was a leader in her church youth group and a respected member of the church. She was loved and adored by the entire congregation. Vista attended Aua Elementary then attended Fagaitua High School where she successfully received her diploma. Shortly after finishing school Vista moved to the United States in search of a better life.

In the states Vista reunited with her childhood sweetheart and the love of her life Ted Oliver Tuiofea. They began to build their new life together in San Diego, California. There she was employed as a team leader for a ramp crew at the local airport. She enjoyed her daily life of work, family and supporting her San Diego Chargers.

After many years Vista and Ted moved to St George, Utah, to be closer to family. She found work at the Red Rock Canyon School. There is where she found her true calling as a counselor to troubled youth. Her dedication to the rehabilitation of children found no boundaries. She was a shoulder to cry on, a voice to soothe the most troubled of souls and a presence of love that only Vista could provide.

It’s as if she found a place to unleash her heart as she does for her family and anyone in need of love. Her deeds in Red Rock speak for themselves, to this day her pupils reach to her for guidance and love. Eventually Vista had to leave Red Rock to focus on her health. Her departure from the school left her with a void in her heart that was eventually filled when Vista and Ted welcomed their baby boy and her heart Mathayas Conrad Tuiofea.

Vista enjoyed the rest of her days at the side of her beloved Ted building their family and raising Mathayas. Vista and Mathayas shared her love for photography as we all could see in their many Facebook photo shoots. She raised her son to value happiness, to be kind and to always love one another. For that we are blessed every day to witness her Mathayas, the piece of her she gifted the world.

Vista is survived by her father, sisters, brothers, and the loves of her life Ted & Mathayas.

There will be a viewing on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, 6-8 p.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff Street, St. George, Utah.

The Funeral Service will be on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, 10 a.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary Chapel, 110 S Bluff Street, St. George, Utah.

Interment will be Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, 11 a.m. at Tonaquint Cemetery, 1777 S. Dixie Drive, St. George, Utah.

Family and friends that are unable to attend are invited to view the funeral service online by clicking on the link below.

http://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/67355

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S Bluff Street, St. George, Utah, 435-673-2454. Family and friends are invited to sign Vista’s online guest book at www.spilsburymortuary.com