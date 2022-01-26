Planning on ‘shed hunting’ this spring? Make sure you do this first

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources reminds the public to complete an ethics course before going out shed hunting, location and date unspecified | Photo courtesy of DWR, St. George News

ST. GEORGE —Collecting antlers that fall off the heads of deer, elk and moose each winter is a popular pastime in Utah.

But before heading outdoors to collect shed antlers, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is reminding the public to complete the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources’ Antler Gathering Ethics course.

After dropping their antlers, male deer, elk and moose will grow a new set starting this spring. Looking for the shed antlers is a popular activity the whole family can enjoy. However, late winter and early spring is a tough time of year for deer, elk and moose, which is why the educational ethics course is required for those who want to go “shed hunting” between Feb. 1 and April 15, the DWR news release states.

“During winter, big game animals, especially deer, often have a difficult time finding food,” DWR Law Enforcement Capt. Chad Bettridge said in the release. “If you spook an animal and cause it to run, the animal has to use up fat reserves and energy that it needs to make it through the winter.”

From late winter through early spring, the habitat that big game animals rely on is usually wet, which means it’s more at risk for damage. Fortunately, shed antlers can be gathered without stressing the animals or damaging their habitat, which is what the free antler gathering ethics course will teach.

The free course can be accessed on the DWR website. After finishing the course, the certificate of completion must be printed and then carried on-person while “shed hunting.” Completing the course is mandatory for gathering shed antlers from Feb. 1 through April 15. For those who plan to wait until after April 15 to gather antlers, completing the course is not required.

After the course is completed, people may gather antlers almost anywhere across Utah, except for the following areas:

Wildlife management areas: Many of the state’s wildlife management areas are closed in the winter and spring to protect animals and their habitat. Make sure to double-check for any closures before entering a management area to gather shed antlers. You can find a list of Utah’s wildlife management areas and any seasonal closures on the DWR website.

Private property: You must have written permission from the landowner before gathering antlers on private land.

If you find a skull with the antlers or horns still attached, it’s possible the animal was poached. DWR asks that you do not pick up or move the skull or disturb footprints or other evidence at the scene. Instead, do the following:

Take photos of the skull from a couple of angles

Pinpoint the location of the skull (preferably using GPS coordinates)

Report your find to the nearest DWR office or by texting 847411

Provide specific details in your report

The DWR will send a conservation officer to investigate. If it’s clear the animal died of natural causes, you might be allowed to keep your find.

For more information about gathering shed antlers in Utah, call the nearest DWR office.