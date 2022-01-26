Dec. 3, 1944 – Jan. 20, 2022

James Michael (Mick) Peterson passed away peacefully on the evening of Jan. 20, 2022, at his home in St. George, Utah, from complications of Parkinson’s Disease. His loving wife Barbara was by his side. His struggle with Parkinson’s truly cut his time short on this Earth, and he will be dearly missed.

He was the only child born to Norris (Mike) Peterson and Naomi Ferguson on Dec 3, 1944, in the old Lehi Hospital. He came into the world two months premature, feet first and weighing just over 3 pounds.

He was raised in Orem and spent a great deal of his time on his grandparents’ fruit farm located at the mouth of Provo canyon known as the Ferguson Farm. He attended Geneva Elementary, Orem Jr. High and graduated from Orem High where he was a multi-sport athlete. He served as a captain of the first football team to win state.

Upon graduation, he enlisted in the Utah National Guard. After returning, he attended and graduated Brigham Young University earning a bachelor’s degree in education. During this period, he met and married LaReta Lewis of Pleasant Grove, Utah, later divorced and married his second wife Barbara Sceili of St. George, Utah.

Mick and his first wife built a home on the family’s farm in Orem and had five children including Tylyn (Tad) Weight, Paul (Emily), Tad (Jennifer), Shawn (Mindy), and Jamie (Nathan) Hoyal. His posterity includes 23 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren from his first marriage.

Due to his love of Orem High School, he returned to teach U.S. history, driver’s ed and recreation. He also coached football, baseball and golf where he coached the team to two state championships. He also was an Athletic Director.

He was active in the Orem City Community Sporting programs. Because of his schedule as a teacher, it gave his family the opportunity to enjoy time at the baseball parks, snow skiing, dirt biking, camping and boating at Lake Powell. To supplement his teaching salary, he continued to run a portion of the family farm.

He developed a strong work ethic. Much of his life he was up by 5 a.m. During his career, he formed a number of lifetime friendships with his coworkers. He also enjoyed meaningful relationships with J.T. Walker (stepfather), Ila R. Peterson (stepmother), his stepsiblings, David (Heidi), Mike (Marlae), Mark (Janice) Rindlisbacher, Cathy (Ken) Berg, Leean (Terry) Jensen and his 21 step-nieces and nephews.

After retiring, Mick moved to St. George, Utah, in 2004. Mick met many new friends down in St. George, where he enjoyed fishing, exploring on his four-wheeler, riding his motorcycle and riding his bicycle all over Washington County. He also had the opportunity to travel to the Southwest and Mexico with some of his new friends.

It was also in St. George where he met his second wife Barbara Sceili. They were married in March of 2015. They enjoyed seven amazing years together, rooting for their favorite teams; BYU, the Jazz, and wherever Tom Brady played and enjoying his new family. Through this marriage, Mick gained two children and become grandpa to eight new grandchildren.

During his time in St. George, Mick also had the opportunity to coach his oldest grandson’s baseball team, which he enjoyed very much. With his new family, they also enjoyed, swimming, bicycling, playing outdoors, playing dolls and cars and laughing.

He is survived by his first wife, and their children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, as well as his second wife, their two children and eight grandchildren. Proceeded in death by his parents, stepmother, one grandchild, two great-grandchildren and several of his dear friends.

A special thanks for the kindness of Encompass Hospice to both Mick and Barbara during this time, especially Dr. Stratford, Carla, Tammy and Josi. The care they have given was much appreciated.

We would also like to express our thanks to Ovation Senior Community and their staff. They provided an unusually high level of care, respect, kindness, tenderness and treated Mick and Barbara like family. We know that the staff will miss Mick as well.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that any contributions be made to The Parkinson’s Foundation. If you would like to contribute to this cause, click on this link.

Services for Mick will be held at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 South Bluff Street. A visitation will take place on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, from 5-7 p.m. Another visitation will be held on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, from 12:30-1:30 pm. Funeral Services will follow immediately after on Monday, at 2 p.m. Mick will be buried in the St. George Cemetery, following his funeral services.

