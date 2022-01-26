TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by CasaBlanca Resort & Casino

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Weekend events | Jan. 28-30
Art
- Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Dixie Watercolor Society Exhibition | Admission: Free | Location: Kirton McConkie, 301 N. 200 East, Suite 3A, St. George.
- Friday, noon to 4 p.m. | “Photography: Light and Life.” | Admission: Free | Location: Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins.
- Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Light and Shadow | Admission: Free | Location: Red Cliff Gallery, 220 N. 200 East, St. George.
- Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Andy Warhol: Cowboys and Indians & Billy Schenck: Myth of the West | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, 351 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. | Art Adventures: Field Trip to Modern West | Admission: $50 | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, 351 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
Education/enlightenment
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Yoga & Vision Boarding Workshop | Admission: $22 | Location: Awakened Soul, 2303 N. Coral Canyon Blvd., Suite 102, Washington City.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Low-Cost Pet Microchip Clinic & Photo Shoot | Admission: $40 | Location: IFA, 905 S. Main St., Cedar City.
Entertainment
- Friday, 7:30-9 p.m. | Much Ado About Nothing | Admission: $5-$10 | Location: Randall L. Jones Theatre, 300 W. Center St., Cedar City.
- Friday and Saturday, 7-9 p.m. | LOL! Comedy Night | Admission: $15-$25 | Location: Heritage Arts & Events Center, 568 W. Telegraph St. #4, Washington City.
- Friday and Saturday (matinée 2-4 p.m.), 7:30-9:30 p.m. | West Side Story | Admission: $25 | Location: St. George Musical Theater, 212 N. Main St., St. George.
- Friday and Saturday, starting at 7:30 p.m. | The Pajama Game | Admission: $10-$15 | Location: Heritage Center Theater, 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City.
- Friday and Saturday, 7:30-9:30 p.m. and Sunday, 6-8 p.m. | 2 Across | Admission: $10-$35 | Location: Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins.
- Saturday, 7-8 p.m. | IMPROV: The Mulligan Family Reunion | Admission: $12 | Location: ART Provides, 35 N. Main St., St. George.
Family
- Friday, 10:30 a.m. to noon | Gym Time | Admission: $8-$50 | Location: Bare Foot Gymnastics, 476 E. Riverside Drive, Suite C, St. George.
- Friday, 6-9 p.m. | “Up, Up and Away” Pizza-n-Paint Night | Admission: $25-$30 | Location: Ms. Traci’s Art School, 293 E. Telegraph St., Suite 102, Washington City.
Foods/vendors/charity
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Festival City Farmers Market | Admission: Free | Location: Festival City Farmers Market, 45 W. Center St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Cedar City Farmers Market | Admission: Free | Location: IFA, 905 S. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
Music
- Friday, 7-10 p.m. MST | Local Music Night | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: Edge of the World Brewery, 70 N. Central St. #2818, Colorado City, Arizona.
- Friday, 8-11 p.m. | Josh Larsen | Admission: Free | Location: Hive 435 Tap House, 61 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Friday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | JT Bevy Band | Admission: $5 (21+ only) | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
- Friday and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and Sunday, 8:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. PST | Terry Wayne Project | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: CasaBlanca Resort & Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite, Nevada.
- Saturday, starting at 8 p.m. | Plain White T’s | Admission: $28-$50 | Location: Cox Performing Arts Center, 335 S. 700 East, St. George.
- Sunday, 6-9 p.m. | Dick Earl’s Electric Witness | Admission: Free | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
Nightlife/social
- Friday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Friday Dance Night | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: The One and Only, 64 N. 800 East, St. George.
- Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. PST | Mesquite Hot Air Balloon Festival | Admission: Free | Location: CasaBlanca Resort & Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite, Nevada.
Outdoor/active/sporting
- Saturday, starting at 5 a.m. | Sun Marathon | Admission: $40-$90 | Location: Gubler Park, 2374 Rachel Drive, Santa Clara.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | Intro to Handgun Class | Admission: $99-$199 | Location: Red Cliffs Rifle & Pistol Range, 5850 W. 1800 South, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Cedar City Polar Plunge | Admission: Free | Location: Lake at the Hills, 2090 W. Royal Hunte Drive, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. | CCW Shooting Fundamentals | Admission: $84.99 | Location: Red Cliffs Rifle & Pistol Range, 5850 W. 1800 South, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 1-4 p.m. | Intro to Carbine Class | Admission: $99-$199 | Location: Red Cliffs Rifle & Pistol Range, 5850 W. 1800 South, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 2-4:30 p.m. | Defensive Carbine Level 2 | Admission: $84.99 | Location: Red Cliffs Rifle & Pistol Range, 5850 W. 1800 South, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 7-8 p.m. | Kanab Line Dance Class | Admission: $10-$30 | Location: Kanab Center Gym, 180 E. 100 North, Kanab.
- Saturday, 7:30-9 p.m. | Snow Canyon Star Tour | Admission: Free | Location: Snow Canyon State Park, 1002 Snow Canyon Drive, Ivins.
