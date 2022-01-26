TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by CasaBlanca Resort & Casino

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!

Weekend events | Jan. 28-30

Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Yoga & Vision Boarding Workshop | Admission: $22 | Location: Awakened Soul, 2303 N. Coral Canyon Blvd., Suite 102, Washington City.

Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Low-Cost Pet Microchip Clinic & Photo Shoot | Admission: $40 | Location: IFA, 905 S. Main St., Cedar City.

Friday, 10:30 a.m. to noon | Gym Time | Admission: $8-$50 | Location: Bare Foot Gymnastics, 476 E. Riverside Drive, Suite C, St. George.

Friday, 6-9 p.m. | “Up, Up and Away” Pizza-n-Paint Night | Admission: $25-$30 | Location: Ms. Traci’s Art School, 293 E. Telegraph St., Suite 102, Washington City.

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Festival City Farmers Market | Admission: Free | Location: Festival City Farmers Market, 45 W. Center St., Cedar City.

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Cedar City Farmers Market | Admission: Free | Location: IFA, 905 S. Main St., Cedar City.

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.

Friday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Friday Dance Night | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: The One and Only, 64 N. 800 East, St. George.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. PST | Mesquite Hot Air Balloon Festival | Admission: Free | Location: CasaBlanca Resort & Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite, Nevada.

