Southwest Symphony invites families to experience the magic of ‘Peter and the Wolf’ in next performance

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — The Southwest Symphony invites community members young and old to spend a delightful evening enjoying classical music at the Cox Performing Arts Center.

The symphony’s 2021-2022 season continues with a family-friendly performance of Sergei Prokofiev’s symphonic fairy tale “Peter and the Wolf” on Feb. 4. Composed for the Moscow Children’s Theatre in 1936, the work has introduced generations of young listeners to classical and orchestral music.

“It’s a really fun piece that all ages will enjoy,” said Lucas Darger, the symphony’s music director and conductor. “It’s a fun story, but the music is top-notch.”

“Peter and the Wolf” is Prokofiev’s most frequently performed composition and one of the more popular works within the classical repertoire. The narrator tells a Russian folk tale, while the orchestra brings it to life by playing a distinct theme that represents each character. Different roles, from the ducks to the hunters to the titular wolf, are assigned different instruments.

“Peter and the Wolf” is suitable for children ages 5 and up. The performance begins at 7:30 p.m. and will last approximately an hour.

The symphony will be joined onstage by the talented young musicians of the Zion Youth Symphony to perform Jean Sebelius’s 1899 work “Finlandia.” The evening also features a performance on marimba by Caitlyn Rollo, the gold medal winner of the symphony’s annual concerto competition.

“This gives aspiring musicians a chance to see what’s possible,” Darger said. “It’ll be a really cool experience to see all those musicians on stage.”

Tickets cost $18, $24 or $30 depending on section and are available to purchase online or by calling the Dixie State University box office at 435-652-7800. Patrons that purchase tickets to two or more Southwest Symphony performances this season will receive a 15% discount, while those attending four or more concerts can save 25%.

Now in its 41st performance season, the Southwest Symphony is an auditioned group of approximately 80 professional and skilled amateur musicians from the community. The symphony is supported by a combination of ticket sales, grants, corporate sponsorships and private donations. Although the musicians receive a small stipend for their participation, it’s essentially a volunteer organization.

The symphony has won the Best of State award for community orchestra three years in a row, a recognition that Darger said speaks to the dedication and talent of their musicians as well as the staff that work tirelessly to produce quality concerts.

“What we aspire to as artists is having people come away and not just feel an abstract judgement about a performance but to truly feel moved and experience a connection between the music and their lives,” he said. “This is an excellent group of musicians that are very passionate about the symphony and the music we play, and I think that translates into deeply impactful performances.”

On March 4, the symphony will welcome DeMarre McGill, principal flutist of the Seattle Symphony, to perform Mozart’s “Flute Concerto in G Major.” The evening will also include Brahms’s “Symphony No. 1.”

Then, celebrate Easter with a performance of “Lamb of God,” a musical portrayal of the final days of the life of Jesus Christ, on April 1. The symphony will be joined by the Lieto Voices! choir and talented soloists.

And to close the season, the symphony has invited violinist Caroline Campbell to join them on April 29 for a lively mix of Hollywood favorites and show tunes. Visit the Southwest Symphony website to purchase tickets and learn how your support helps to advance the performing arts in Southern Utah.

Event details

What: Southwest Symphony presents Prokofiev’s “Peter and the Wolf”.

When: Friday, Feb. 4, starting at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Cox Performing Arts Center, 335 S. 700 East, St. George.

Tickets: Area 1 $18; area 2 $24; premium $30.

Resources: Website

