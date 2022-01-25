Region 10 girls basketball: Snow Canyon, Hurricane, Pine View all win at home

Hurricane hosts Cedar in a Region 10 girls basketball game, Hurricane, Utah, Jan. 25, 2022 | Photo by E. George Goold, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — While league-leading Desert Hills had the night off, three other Region 10 girls basketball teams were able to pick up momentum with home victories Tuesday night as they continue to chase the Thunder.

Hurricane held on to win an overtime thriller, Snow Canyon strongly defended its house and Pine View edged Dixie.

Following are recaps of Tuesday’s action:

Hurricane 60, Cedar 54 (OT)

The Tigers rallied from a massive halftime deficit before finally securing the victory from the charity stripe in overtime.

“Amazing!” was how Hurricane coach Pepper Reddish described the win to St. George News after the game.

Hurricane led 12-7 after the first quarter, but a dreadful second-quarter performance left the Tigers trailing 30-18 at halftime.

During the break, Reddish said she told the team that they needed to score.

“And they took it to heart,” she added. “They were going to go out there and finish, which is what we’ve been practicing.”

Hurricane started its third quarter rally with 3-pointers from four different Tigers: Morgan Stout, Adri Gubler, Madi Slack and Lindy Erickson.

Gubler finished with six points in the frame – part of her 13 overall points in the game – and the Tigers won the third quarter 19-10 to get back in the contest.

Nini Dominguez erupted in the fourth quarter for Hurricane, imposing her will underneath the basket and scoring two buckets and a free throw to help tie the score and force overtime.

And then, it was Stout’s time to shine. The Hurricane senior scored nine of her team-high 17 points in the extra session, including two 3-pointers and a 3-for-4 showing from the free throw line.

Gubler netted two charity tosses as well during the overtime period, which the Tigers won 13-7 to claim the win.

Reddish said she is not nervous when it comes down to the Tigers sinking late free throws.

“No. My girls are foul shooters,” she said. “You’d be amazed how much we practice those.”

The Reds were valiant in defeat, getting a scorching 27 points from senior Braylee Peterson. Mckelle Kerns was next for Cedar with 11 points.

Snow Canyon 59, Crimson Cliffs 41

The Warriors exploded in the first half for a 35-12 lead and never looked back.

Freshman standout Olivia Hamlin again led the way for Snow Canyon, posting 29 points to lead all scorers.

Natalie Olson sank a 3-pointer and scored eight points for the winners, while Sophie Jaster and Kelly Howard contributed six points apiece for the Warriors.

Brooklyn Winget led the Mustangs with nine points in the setback. Hallee Tebbs followed with eight points and Ashtin Hansen netted six for Crimson Cliffs.

Kinsey Plewe and Kenzie McKone each sank a 3-pointer and scored 5 points for the Mustangs.

Pine View 43, Dixie 36

At Pine View, the Panthers were able to keep the Dixie Flyers at bay down the stretch and pick up their third region win.

Ellie Norton led Pine View with 19 points, including five 3-pointers. But it was an old-fashioned 3-point play that Norton converted late in the fourth period that gave the Panthers a bit more breathing room.

“Ellie shot the ball with confidence,” Pine View head coach Ben Luce said. “That play at the end really let us exhale a little.”

The Panthers had led 11-7 after one quarter and 18-15 at halftime. Early in the third, Dixie closed to within one point, 20-19, but the Panthers went on a 7-0 run to pull away again.

A similar situation happened in the fourth, but again, Pine View was able to withstand Dixie’s rallies by scoring timely baskets of their own.

Dixie center Kealah Faumuina led the Flyers with 18 points, making at least two field goals in each of the four quarters.

“Faumuina is a solid player,” Luce said. “It took a team effort to guard her and keep her off the boards.”

Also scoring in double figures for Pine View was Avery Gustin, who made 10 points, including eight after halftime.

Luce said another key for the Panthers is that they were able to limit their turnovers, especially during the fourth quarter.

— written by Jeff Richards

Region 10 girls basketball standings (as of Jan. 26)

Desert Hills 7-0 (11-4)

Snow Canyon 6-1 (11-5)

Hurricane 3-4 (8-9)

Pine View 3-4 (7-9)

Dixie 2-4 (5-8)

Cedar 2-5 (7-8)

Crimson Cliffs 1-6 (4-12)

Thursday’s games:

Pine View at Cedar, 7 p.m.

Snow Canyon at Hurricane, 7 p.m.

Dixie at Desert Hills, 7 p.m.

