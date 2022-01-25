Provider shortage triggers access-to-care crisis for disabled Utahns

Thousands of qualified caretakers are needed to provide services for Utahns with developmental and intellectual disabilities | Photo by New Africa/Adobe Stock/via Public News Service, St. George News

ST. GEORGE —Advocates say Utah has a shortage of qualified workers to deliver home and community-based services to people with developmental and intellectual disabilities.

Lawmakers at both the state and federal levels are debating measures to increase funding for both public and private care providers, but no action has been taken.

Utah lawmakers heard a report last week from state health officials, showing they have almost 1,000 unfilled positions for disability-care providers.

Nate Crippes, supervising attorney for the Utah Disability Law Center, said the hiring gap limits access to care.

“There are about 6,000 people in these services right now,” Crippes reported. “The state currently has a waiting list of 4,000. And if providers can’t get staff to provide the support these folks need, it’s going to lead to some real problems.”

Crippes pointed out in recent years there has been an effort to take people out of institutions to provide treatment. The Utah State Developmental Center provides direct care, but also partners with private groups for home and community-based services.

The average pay in Utah for disability care workers is well below what many consider a “living wage.” Crippes contended the industry cannot attract qualified staff because their budgets are ultimately decided by the state Legislature.

“Folks who provide services to folks with intellectual and developmental disability in home and community-based settings say the rates for those workers are really, really low,” Crippes asserted. “I think the average is about $11.50 an hour.”

The Social Services Subcommittee at the Utah Legislature heard comments last week on pending legislation to increase disability-care spending by as much as $40 million. Crippes emphasized advocates are hoping Congress can pass a section of the stalled Build Back Better Act which allots $150 billion for community-based care.

“It sounds like maybe there’s some interest in trying to do pieces of that legislation individually as opposed to the whole package,” Crippes remarked. “I think it would make a huge difference that would certainly enable the state to potentially expand services or do more.”

Written by MARK RICHARDSON, producer for Utah News Connection.

Read the original story here.

Check out all of St. George News’ coverage of the 2022 Utah Legislature here. For a complete list of contacts for Southern Utah representatives and senators, click here.

Copyright Public News Service, all rights reserved.