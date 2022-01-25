Feb. 23, 1935 – Jan. 24, 2022

Lola De Anderson Butcher passed away Jan. 24, 2022, peacefully in her home surrounded by her family. She was born in Logan, Utah, on Feb. 23, 1935, to Joseph Randolph Anderson and Minerva Abbott. Lola lived in Salt Lake City, Utah; Green River, Wyoming; Overton, Nevada; and Leeds, Utah. She married Richard Franklin Durrans and they were blessed with six children. Later, she met and married the love of her life, Dennis Butcher.

Lola was loved by everyone for her friendly outgoing nature and especially for her unique laugh. During her life she wore many bonnets. While she was a clerk at the Union Pacific Railroad for 10 years, she served as an officer for the Junior Old Timers and her and Dennis traveled to clubs throughout the country.

She then retired and opened Lola’s Craft Shack, the largest craft store at the time in Wyoming. In her later years, she was actively involved in her local Daughters of Utah Pioneers chapter and served as a volunteer at the Silver Reef Museum. However, family was always the most important thing to her. Grandma “Lola” was adored by her grandchildren for her parties, cooking and homemade Christmas ornaments.

She is survived by her husband, Dennis Butcher; six children: Stephen Rocky Durrans, Marshal Lane Durrans (Alice), Denise Durrans Smith (Craig), Randi Kay Durrans, Ranae Durrans Price (Jim), Marcell Iribarren; and one stepson, Dennis Current. She is also survived by 19 grandchildren and over 50 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Durell; daughter-in-law, Janet Durrans; and son-in-law, John Iribarren.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Leeds Chapel, 75 North Main Street, Leeds. Utah. A visitation will be held Saturday, prior to services, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the church. Interment will be in the Toquerville Cemetery, Toquerville, Utah.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221. Please visit our website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.