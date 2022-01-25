Aug. 27, 1936 – Jan. 6, 2022

John I. Burns passed away at 85 years of age on Jan. 6, 2022. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Loraine, three children: John Burns of Mesquite, Nevada; Janet Sundell (Charles) of Las Vegas, Nevada, and James M. Burns (Patty) of Strongsville, Ohio. In addition, he had six children and five great-grandchildren.

He was born on Aug. 27, 1936, in Elm Grove, Ohio. He was a paratrooper in the 11th Airborne division stationed in Germany. After serving his country, he became an Ohio State Highway Patrol Officer for six years.

Subsequently, he became a federal Special Agent with the U.S. Treasury Department. In that capacity, he protected aircraft, both internationally and nationally, against skyjackings and terrorist attack prior to the formation of Federal Air Marshalls. He was involved in security for U.S. Presidents and retrieved kidnapping victims sold into slavery in foreign countries. He was also a Special Agent with United States Customs and was rated a distinguished expert in marksmanship. He ended his working career as a real estate agent for Burns Realty in Rio Rico, Arizona.

His interests included boxing, shooting, hunting, and spending time with family. He enjoyed camping and RVing with his wife of 67 years. He was an accomplished storyteller, having his family in tears with laughter. Bible vacation camp and trumpet recital were my favorites.

Two traits that defined him were loyalty and his dogged determination, he had a strong sense of right and wrong and was very patriotic. He was our North Star.

The date of his service and viewing is Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. The viewing will be held from 9:30-10:30 a.m., with the service to immediately follow at 11 a.m. The location of the service is: Spilsbury Mortuary at 110 South Bluff Street, Saint George, Utah 84770.

Following the service, John will be laid to rest at Tonaquint Cemetery, 1777 S. Dixie Drive, Saint George, Utah.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff Street, St. George, Utah, 435-673-2454. Family and friends are invited to sign John’s online guest book at www.spilsburymortuary.com