June 21, 1932 – Jan. 14, 2022

Gordon W. Fabian, a 50-year resident of Southern California passed away in Ivins Utah on Jan. 14, 2022. He was born on June 21, 1932, in Lewiston, Minnesota to Otto Fabian and Frances Nei Burfeind. Married to Claire Fabian on Feb. 14, 1981, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Gordon was raised in Winona Minnesota, graduated from Winona High School, enlisted in the Air Force in 1950 and served during the Korean War. He was a member of DAV, VFW, and the American Legion.

He moved to California where he worked for Ford and Univac. He participated in organizing Comcet Inc. a company engaged in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of family communications computers. He spent most of his life being self-employed in a variety of businesses, the favorite being Palomar Aerial Service which gave him the opportunity to do what he loved most, piloting a plane and aerial photography.

Gordon is survived by his wife Claire; his daughters, Kim Fabian-Albretch, of Rancho Bernardo, California, Kelly Strom-Nixon, of Jeannette, Pennsylvania, and Carrie Strom, of Tustin, California; his sons, Timothy Fabian, of Ashville, South Carolina, Bill Strom, of Hurricane, Utah, and his Brother Larry Graves of Hemet, California. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sons, Michael Fabian and Daniel Strom.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Shriners Children’s Hospital.

Interment will be held at Riverside National Cemetery, located at 22495 Van Buren Blvd., Riverside, California, on Monday, Feb. 18, 2022, at 11 a.m.

Family and friends are invited to share tributes online at www.SerenityStG.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Serenity Funeral Home of Southern Utah, 435-986-9100.