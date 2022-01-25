Clark Merrill

Jan. 5, 1932 – Jan. 21, 2022

Clark passed away at the age of 90 years young on Jan. 21, 2022. He is survived by his current wife, Glenda; and Clark’s four children, Teresa, Brian, Kevin and Scott; nine grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Clark was proceeded in death by his eternal companion, Ila; his brother, Richard; and his parents, Norene and Lyman.

Clark was born in Hollywood, California, on Jan. 5, 1932. Immediately after birth, he moved briefly to the bottom of the Grand Canyon in Arizona, where his dad was working. Clark grew up on the beaches and golf courses in SoCal and spent his summers working and riding horses on his grandfather’s ranch in Toquerville, Utah. Clark served proudly in the United States Navy. Although his test results directed him to the officer’s route and flying jets, he chose to serve by recruiting America’s best. Learning was one of Clark’s passions, so he followed his brother’s example and pursued a master’s degree in Secondary Education from Long Beach State where he also played basketball.

Clark immediately changed his directions after meeting Ila. He was helpless and no match for her beauty, charming laugh, and ability to light up any room. They were engaged within two weeks and married a short time later. Teresa came a year after that, and the Merrill Family was in bloom.

Clark served faithfully in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as a home teacher, bishop, member of the stake presidency, high council, and his favorite calling of all, gospel doctrine teacher. Clark was influenced by his church leaders as a youth and paid it forward many times through his service to others.

Clark was loved by all, especially the kids he served as an elementary school principal in California and Idaho. He tried to return that love through his leadership, kindness and constant smile.

An intimate graveside service will be held on Thursday, Jan. 27 at 1 p.m. at the Toquerville Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff Street, St. George, Utah, 435-673-2454. Family and friends are invited to sign Clark’s online guest book at www.spilsburymortuary.com.