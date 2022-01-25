June 19, 1964 – Jan. 22, 2022

Our dear husband, father and grandfather, Carlyle Blair Mitchell, passed away on Jan. 22, 2022, at the age of 78, surrounded by his loving family. We are so saddened by his sudden passing but find comfort in his peace and are deeply grateful for the legacy of dedication, service, and love he leaves with all of us.

Blair was born on Jan. 18, 1944, to Carlyle Benson Mitchell and Kathleen (Stones) Mitchell in Cedar City, Utah. He married Carla Harrison on June 19, 1964, in the St. George Temple. They were blessed with one son and three daughters.

As a young boy, Blair loved spending his summers in Paragonah with his Grandpa Stones. He graduated from Cedar City High School and attended the College of Southern Utah.

Blair and Carla moved from Cedar City to Washington, Utah, in 1971.

Truly a people person, Blair was admired by all who were fortunate enough to work with and spend time with him. He had the best sense of humor and was a joy to be around. He always had a smile on his face and a kind word to share. Blair found his greatest joy in spending time with his family and his little dogs.

As an owner of Southern Utah Title Company, Blair was smart, detailed and successful in his work from which he retired after 34 years.

Blair was an avid sports fan and spent many years recording stats for Pine View High School Basketball. He loved to go for drives in his truck, spending time in the mountains, shooting his rifle, and visiting the Pinto Cabin.

Blair lived a life of service in the community and his Church. He served in many bishoprics, high councils and as the ward clerk for almost 15 years. Together, Blair and his wife, Carla, spent several years serving as coordinators in the St. George Temple. This was a highlight in their lives.

Blair was so devoted to his family who he served in every capacity throughout his life. He will be missed so deeply. He is survived by his dear wife of 58 years, Carla; children: Toni (Barry) Blake, Washington, Utah, Breck Mitchell (Charles Ward), Salt Lake City, Utah, Marci (Darren) Averett, Salem, Utah, and Lyndsi (Darin) Houskeeper, Washington, Utah; 12 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren with two on the way and two fur babies.

He is also survived by his sisters (Jay) Susan Adams, Cedar City, Utah, and (Ken) Carla Fullerton, Cedar City, Utah, as well as many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his infant daughter, Robyn, his mother and father, and his sister, Lynda Green.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at 2 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 700 East Telegraph St. in Washington, Utah. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 28, and Saturday, Jan. 29 from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at this same location. Masks are strongly encouraged.

To watch the services remotely, you may click on the link below, and enter the passcode:

https://zoom.us/j/96123829507?pwd=WGNuaFpMZ1Q0WEFjOVUzOGROb3NUdz09

Meeting ID: 961 2382 950

Passcode: Mitchell

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S Bluff Street, St. George, Utah. 435-673-2454. Family and friends are invited to sign Blair’s online guest book at www.spilsburymortuary.com