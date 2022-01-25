Build and personalize your Southern Utah retreat with unique architectural styles from Visionary Homes

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Houses may be made from brick, mortar, wood and other materials, but it’s the memories and moments that happen within their walls that make them worth living in. Visionary Homes builds dream communities for every buyer and lifestyle in Southern Utah.

“We take note of the styles of homes that are popular in the area as well as what makes sense geographically,” said Austrie Messer, the design studio manager for Visionary Homes in St. George. “You get a totally different aspect of Visionary in Southern Utah.”

Visionary Homes currently offers five unique architectural styles to Southern Utah buyers. Desert Spanish incorporates curved arches reminiscent of historical Southwestern design and offers a sharp contrast to the flat roofs of Desert Modern.

Rather than stucco and stone, the Desert Craftsman, Desert Cottage and Desert Territorial Ranch styles use composite wood and hardboard siding similar to Visionary Homes models available in other parts of Utah. However, Southern Utah homes are built with materials designed to endure the brutal summer heat while remaining energy efficient.

Southern Utah homeowners are buzzing about the Desert Modern style, Messer said, adding that it’s especially popular with younger buyers. Locals are enjoying the Southern California influence that’s coming into the area, bringing with it sleek lines and color blocking.

When it comes to building your dream home, Messer said the most important thing to remember is to add what you love, not just what’s trendy. Visionary Homes employs design experts trained to guide buyers through incorporating the features they enjoy most about a home into a natural, cohesive design that can be implemented on the exterior and throughout.

Visionary Homes are built to last a lifetime, Messer said. The company makes their designs as functional as possible and emphasizes quality of craftsmanship.

“We have high standards on the materials we build our homes with,” she added. “Buyers are making a good decision when they choose to build with Visionary.”

Visionary Homes is now building and selling within four distinct developments in the St. George area, each designed for a different type of homebuyer.

Enjoy resort-style living at Desert Color, where you can choose from condos, townhomes or single-family homes. Get closer to nature in Divario, nestled among miles of trails near Green Valley. Family-friendly amenities abound in Warner Gateway just off the Southern Parkway, while the Azalea Townhomes in Ivins provide gorgeous red rock views at accessible price points. Buyers will be able to tour a new Desert Color model during the St. George Area Parade of Homes in February 2022.

With a commitment to premium craftsmanship and thoughtful design, Visionary Homes builds houses that buyers are proud to call home.

Logan-based builders Jeff Jackson and Justin Cooper started Visionary Homes in 2004 and have grown it into the state’s third largest home builder. The company is owned and operated entirely by people who live and work in Utah.

Unlike many master-planned developments where developers pinch every penny, Visionary Home neighborhoods are focused on lifestyle. From condos to single-family homes to multimillion-dollar estates, they do it all. Recently, Best of Southern Utah voters awarded Visionary Homes a gold ribbon in the home builder category and silver among real estate companies.

Jon Williams, director of communications and community outreach for Visionary Homes, said the company has more Southern Utah projects in the pipeline and looks forward to what the future holds as they continue growing along with the community.

“We can’t stress enough how much we love St. George. The lifestyle, the recreation and the people are just incredible,” he said. “There’s a lot of pride for us to be able to build down here and serve the community.

Written by ALEXA MORGAN for St. George News.

Visionary Homes | Address: 1506 S. Silicon Way, Suite 2D, St. George | Telephone: 435-222-2441 | Website.

