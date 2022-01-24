Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

Written by or for St. George News
January 24, 2022
File photo of Santa Clara-Ivins Police officers speaking to neighbor of 59-year-old Steven Timothy Smith, who was sentenced in January 2022 for the murder of his wife, Ivins, Utah, May 21, 2021 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday to Sunday, Jan. 22-23.

See the related stories at the bottom of this page for five honorable mention stories.

Ivins man sentenced to prison for murdering his wife

In this 2021 file photo police are investigating the shooting death of a woman killed by 59-year-old Steven Timothy Smith, Ivins, Utah, May 21, 2021 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

An Ivins man was sentenced to prison after a jury found him guilty of murdering his wife. Steven Timothy Smith, 59, appeared in 5th District Court for sentencing before District Judge Jeffrey Wilcox via video after a jury found him guilty of first-degree felony murder last month.

Read complete story here.

St. George moves ahead with plans to demolish old hotel on St. George Boulevard 

The former Inn at St. George and building housing the St. George Bicycle Collective are set to be torn down near the end of February as the city plans to have the area redeveloped, St. George, Utah, Jan. 20, 2022 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Fenced off and covered in tarps while demolition work can be heard taking place from inside, the former homes of  The Inn at St. George and the Bicycle Collective are set to be torn down by the city soon.

Read complete story here.

Passenger arrested during Enoch traffic stop after allegedly refusing to exit vehicle

Iron County Sheriff’s Office vehicle near Cedar City, Utah, Sept,. 15, 2020 | File photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — A man who police said had multiple outstanding warrants was arrested late Thursday night following a traffic stop in Enoch.

Read complete story here.

Washington County Transportation history day: Turning ‘desperate’ pieces of road into smooth thoroughfares

Historic LaVerkin bridges, LaVerkin, Utah, date not specified | Photo courtesy of Reuben Wadsworth, St. George News

FEATURE — Driving the stretch of Interstate 15 through Black Ridge is a breeze today. The speed limit is 80 miles an hour on a smooth, paved, two-lane freeway going both directions.

Read complete story here.

Man arrested in Cedar City after police reportedly find people using drugs inside duplex

File photo of a Cedar City Police vehicle, Cedar City, Utah, April 27, 2019 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — A 24-year-old man who police say was running a “one-stop” drug shop out of his residence was arrested earlier this week in Cedar City.

Read complete story here.

The top five honorable mention stories can be found in the related stories below.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2022, all rights reserved.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Press releases and news tips may be sent to [email protected]

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!