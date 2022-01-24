Hoping for the chance to hunt big game in Utah this fall? Application period opens this week

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources announced that applications for fall hunting season in Utah will open, location and date unspecified | Photo courtesy of the DWR, St. George News

ST. GEORGE —The application period for Utah’s big game hunts opens Thursday at 8 a.m. and runs until 11 p.m. on March 3, according to a press release issued by the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources.

Those interested in being included in the drawing for the hunts should apply on the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources website or over the phone by calling the nearest DWR regional office. The results of the drawing will be released no later than May 31, the news release states. Applicants will be notified by email but can also get the drawing results online or by calling 1-800-221-0659.

Big game hunts are held in Utah for the following species:

Bighorn sheep (desert and Rocky Mountain)

Bison

Elk

Moose

Mountain goat

Mule deer

Pronghorn

Starting Thursday, applications will be accepted for most of Utah’s 2022 big game hunts.

There are a few exceptions. Permits for the state’s general-season bull elk hunts won’t be available until July. Permits for the general-season archery bull elk hunt go on sale July 12, the any-bull elk permits go on sale July 14, and the spike bull elk permits go on sale July 26.

Permits will be sold on the DWR website, at all DWR offices and at license agent locations.

Join the Dedicated Hunter program

In addition to applying for the hunts, for those looking for a chance to hunt all three general-season deer hunts, they should consider applying for Utah’s Dedicated Hunter program.

Utah Hunt Planner

For those thinking about hunting in a new area — or going after a species they’ve never hunted before — there will likely be a lot of questions. The Utah Hunt Planner is an interactive, online map that provides valuable information from DWR biologists to help answer a lot of those questions.

The Hunt Planner provides in-depth, hunter-focused information about all of Utah’s hunts. Use it when researching potential hunts or after drawing a permit for a particular hunt. This planner provides information to learn the best spots to find animals, see what the terrain is like, identify blocks of public land in the unit and locate the primary access points.

Applying for a bonus point or a preference point

Those not planning to hunt this year can still apply for a bonus point or a preference point. Earning a point increases the chance of drawing a permit the next application. Keep in mind, applications for a point must be received no later than 11 p.m. on March 17.

Citizens must have a hunting license or a combination license to apply for a bonus/preference point or a big game hunting permit.

For more information about applying for a 2022 Utah big game hunting permit, see the 2022 Utah Big Game Application Guidebook or contact the nearest DWR office.