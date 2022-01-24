Pam Jewett 

May 7, 1955 – Jan. 19, 2022

Our eternally optimistic wife, mom and Nana, Pamela Kay Jewett, passed away Jan. 19, 2022, shortly after being diagnosed with lung cancer. Pam was born May 7, 1955, to Ross and Edna Andersen in Tooele, Utah. She was the second of six children.

She loved growing up on the farm, eating fresh fruit from the orchard and living next door to her cousins. She was a second mom to her siblings, caring for and protecting them. Pam was a bit of a tomboy and wore shorts under her dresses at school so she could play all the sports and games. She was a daredevil and would try anything, especially if someone said she couldn’t do it.

Pam was an artist, an actress and had a beautiful voice. She attended Tooele High School, where she enjoyed acting in school plays. Pam received several scholarship offers. She chose wisely and attended Dixie College on a theater scholarship where she met her forever love and best friend, Terry Jewett. They were married, July 19, 1974. They were later sealed in the St. George Temple on Sept. 18, 1976.

Pam and Terry raised their four children in Cottonwood Heights and later moved up to Cache Valley. Together they built a life that people envied, not because of wealth or specific accomplishments, but because of love, friendship and family.

Pam was a hero and role model to her children and grandchildren. She loved nothing more than time spent with her family. With just a squeeze, her tiny hands conveyed so much strength, love, and support. Whenever a family activity was suggested, Pam would drop everything to make it happen. She was up for anything fun, including family reunions and vacations, hiking, traveling, playing games and just visiting. All her children and grandchildren knew that they were her favorite.

Throughout her life, Pam was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Ladder-day Saints and served in many different callings. She had a strong testimony of her Savior and Eternal Families, which continues to strengthen her children and grandchildren.

Pam valued her many friends, including the “Bonco Babes” who have loved and supported each other for over 35 years. So many people loved to hear her laugh, it was infectious and brightened the room.

Mom and Dad have been together for 48 years and have loved each other through the ups and downs. They have enjoyed going between their homes in Logan and St. George, always together. Dad’s nicknames for mom were “beautiful, hot stuff and gorgeous.” They held hands and danced in the kitchen and taught us what an eternal marriage looks like.

Pam loved everyone she knew, and they loved her right back. The only way to get on her bad side was to wrong someone she cared about. She was fiercely loyal, always rooted for the underdog, and was a defender of justice. She was everything to so many people. Pam was perfectly imperfect and a beam of light.

She was survived by her husband and soulmate, Terry; her four children, Shaundale (Mark) Harris, Amy (Matt) Webb, Jacob Jewett, Travis (Destin) Jewett; 16 grandchildren, Genevieve, Isabelle, Malachi, Talmage, and Watson Harris; Brinkley (Hunter) Buchanan, Camdyn, Avynlea, and Dayton Webb; Sage, Sam, and Remy Jewett; Crixus (Hansen), Tierney, and Dixie Jewett; her siblings, John (Christine) Andersen, (Debbie) Andersen, Ivan (Teresa) Andersen, Daisey (Bill) Kelley, Laurellee (Wade) Zimmerman; her in-law family: Alice Jewett (mother-in-law); Craig (Marilyn) Jewett, Alan Jewett, Pam (Tom) Nead, and many cousins, nieces and nephews and countless friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ross and Edna Andersen; her brother, Charlie Andersen; her father-in-law, Willard Jewett; and two sisters-in-law.

We will be celebrating her life, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the Dry Canyon Ward, 1350 East Ridge Drive, Logan, Utah 84321. A light luncheon will follow for family and close friends.

Family and friends are invited to share tributes online at www.SerenityStG.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Serenity Funeral Home of Southern Utah, 435-986-9100.