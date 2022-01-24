April 23, 1961 – Jan. 20, 2022

Michael Craig Cass, 60, Jan. 20, 2022. He was born April 23, 1961, in Kansas City, Missouri, to Larry Michael Cass and Jacqueline Madeline Winn. He married Stacey Wade Cass. They were married in Upland, California, May 4, 1985.

Michael was raised in Orange County, California, and then moved to Ranch Cucamonga, California. Michael attended Alta Loma High School, Alta Loma. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 1979. Michael was an electrician by trade until he moved to Utah in 2005 where he became a truck driver. Michael would say he was “the captain of his own ship.”

He is survived by his wife, Stacey Cass of Hurricane, Utah; his four sisters, Valerye, Angel, Monica and Lauren; and his two brothers, Ian and Brian. He is also survived by 18 nephews and 19 nieces.

Funeral services will be Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Hurricane 27th Ward Chapel, 452 N. 2600 W., Hurricane, Utah.

In lieu of flowers, family is requesting that donations in memory of Michael be made to St. Jude’s Hospital, https://www.stjude.org/.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221. For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit our website. www.metcalfmortuary.com