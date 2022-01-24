Doug Farnsworth

March 27, 1944 – Jan. 18, 2022

Douglas A.M Farnsworth, age 77, loving father, grandfather and husband to Rita Lee Farnsworth passed away on Jan. 18, 2022. Doug was born on March 27, 1944 in Salina, Utah, to Austin Martin Dale Farnsworth and Virginia Alleen Wilkensen. His father later divorced then married Vivian Allred. Doug was raised in Richfield, Utah, where he attended school, then joined the Army and was stationed in Germany; his post was on the Rhine river.

Doug received several awards for expert marksmanship (rifle) while serving in the military. Doug married Clara Yvonne Inglett in 1964 and later divorced. In 1968, Doug met and married his sweetheart, Rita Lee Davis in September in Venice, Utah.

Doug and Rita settled in Monroe, Utah, but later relocated to St. George to grow Doug’s stucco business. He ran his stucco company for over 40 years with much success. Doug loved to golf, play horseshoes, hunt, fish, mine for gold and travel; he got to cross off a couple of his bucket list items when he visited The Grand Ole Opry in Nashville and went deep sea fishing in Alaska.

Doug was a great man; larger than life,”The Great A&M,” the Patriarch of the family; he loved everyone and everyone loved him. He was a generous man that rarely said no to someone in need and helped many people throughout his life. His laugh was infectious, his jokes and stories were wildly funny and entertaining, he was truly one of a kind and he will be greatly missed, but we know he is in good company.

His memory will be cherished and kept alive by his adoring wife Rita Farnsworth (his little shotzy poo); children, Bob Farnsworth, Barbara (Scott) Bronson, Terri (Brian) Black, DeAnna (Sterling) Findlay; sisters, Kaye Newby, Valeen (Steve) Sylvester, Margaret (Robert) Herbstritt, Susan (Steve) Foulger, Louise (Phil) Henson, Karma (Jeff) Cooper; 17 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren that loved him dearly.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Austin Martin Dale and Vivian Farnsworth; his son, Dale Farnsworth; grandson, Douglas Farnsworth (little Doug); brother, Darwin Farnsworth; brother-in-law, Verl Newby; his precious nephews, and other family and friends gone too soon that he held very near and dear.

A funeral will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at noon. There will be a viewing from 10-11:30 a.m. These services will be held at the Buena Vista Stake Center, 860 North Fairway Drive, Washington, Utah 84780.

A private burial for family and close friends will follow the funeral at 1:30 p.m. at Washington City Cemetery. Arrangements are made under the direction of Hughes Mortuary, 1037 E. 700 S., St. George, Utah, 435-674-5000.