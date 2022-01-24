Aug. 25, 1937 – Jan. 20, 2022

Dean Wreddington Schmidt, 84, passed away peacefully in his home, on Jan. 20, 2022. He was born Aug. 25, 1937, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Theodore and Charlotte (Fritsch) Schmidt. He married Laurie Ann Hanson. He served in the Air Force from 1954 through 1957.

A viewing will be held on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at 11:45 a.m. at Serenity Funeral Home, 1316 S. 400 E. #A-5, in St. George, Utah. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. at Tonaquint Cemetery. Military honors provided by American Legion.

Family and Friends are invited to share tributes online at www.SerenitystG.com.