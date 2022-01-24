Dean Wreddington Schmidt

Written by Obituaries
January 24, 2022

Aug. 25, 1937 – Jan. 20, 2022

Dean Wreddington Schmidt, 84, passed away peacefully in his home, on Jan. 20, 2022. He was born Aug. 25, 1937, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Theodore and Charlotte (Fritsch) Schmidt. He married Laurie Ann Hanson. He served in the Air Force from 1954 through 1957. 

A viewing will be held on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at 11:45 a.m. at Serenity Funeral Home, 1316 S. 400 E. #A-5, in St. George, Utah. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. at Tonaquint Cemetery. Military honors provided by American Legion.

Family and Friends are invited to share tributes online at www.SerenitystG.com. Arrangements and memorial tree planting by Serenity Funeral Home of Southern Utah, 435-986-9100.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Obituaries are received from the public and are not the product of St. George News, its editors, staff or contributors. The matters stated and opinions included are the responsibility of the person submitting them. Obituaries may be submitted for consideration to St. George News via email to [email protected]

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!