Sept. 13, 1933 – Jan. 18, 2022

Clayton Owen Beatty, 88, passed away on Jan. 18, 2022.

Clayton was born Sept. 13, 1933, in Hurricane, Utah, to Franklin and Winona Beatty.

Clayton was married to Anna Beatty in St. George, Utah.

Clayton liked golfing, riding ATVs, and going for scenic drives with friends and family.

Clayton is survived by his sons Dennis Beatty, David Beatty, and daughter Deone Judkins. Clayton has seven grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

Clayton Beatty is preceded in death by his wife Anna Beatty.

A graveside service will be held on Jan. 28, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Hurricane City Cemetery.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff Street, St. George, Utah. 435-673-2454.