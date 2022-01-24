Sunny Side: Loving Angel Service Dogs trains furry heroes for people with disabilities

SOUTHERN UTAH — For people with serious medical conditions, service dogs can literally save their lives. They also perform countless tasks to make everyday life easier, such as opening doors, turning on lights, picking things up, carrying items and even helping their handlers get undressed.

Sunny 101.5 morning show host Cindy Olson uses her new show “Sunny Side with Cindy” to celebrate the people that make our community a better place to live. In this episode, presented by The Shoppes at Zion, she visited the four-legged heroes in training at Loving Angel Service Dogs.

Meet the furry heroes and caring volunteers at Loving Angel Service Dogs in this episode of “Sunny Side with Cindy” in the media player above.

Based in St. George, Loving Angel Service Dogs is a nonprofit dedicated to enhancing lives by placing service dogs with children and adults who have disabilities. Executive director Cathy Powell started the organization about 10 years ago.

Powell began training dogs at a young age. Having experienced periods of chronic pain and limited mobility due to a lifelong battle with rheumatoid arthritis, she understands the comfort and value a service dog provides.

About 30 dedicated volunteers assist Powell at Loving Angel Service Dogs. They breed, raise and train exclusively Labradoodles, known for their intelligence and eagerness to please.

“The thing that I didn’t know when I started this is that every volunteer would become part of my family, as well as every final handler,” she said. “I knew I’d love the dogs, but all of the people, they have become my family.”

Dogs are trained and placed at no cost for military veterans and first responders and at a nominal fee for all other applicants, including those with immobility, seizures, post-traumatic stress disorder and autism.

Loving Angel Service Dogs is entirely donation-based, relying on contributions from the community to feed, groom, house and train the puppies at a cost of nearly $20,000 per dog. Donations are accepted through their website, and people may also visit the website to submit an application for a service dog.

