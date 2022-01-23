DSU continues community-wide lectures as part of Dixie Forum series

A lecturer at a conference, February 9, 2019 place unknown | Photo by Maksim Chernysev via Scopio, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Designed to introduce the Southern Utah community to diverse ideas and personalities while widening their worldviews, Dixie State University’s weekly lecture series, Dixie Forum, is getting underway for the Spring 2022 semester.

The 50-minute presentations take place at noon most Tuesdays during Dixie State’s academic semester in the Dunford Auditorium, located in the Browning Resource Center on the DSU campus. Admission is free, and the public is encouraged to attend.

“Come join us most Tuesdays at noon in the Dunford Auditorium on campus, where we explore all kinds of topics. Bring a friend or two or ten. Again, it is free,” John Burns, chairman of Dixie Forum, said. “These guest speakers are not to be missed and have most graciously set time aside to be on our campus to share their research and knowledge with us. Join us for a season of fascinating topics and captivating guests.”

Dixie Forum aligns with the university’s strategic goal to provide Southern Utah with educational resources and learning opportunities. This goal is part of the university’s five-year strategic plan, Trailblazing Distinction, which is guiding the institution’s growth as it works toward becoming the nation’s first open, inclusive, comprehensive, polytechnic university.

To receive details about each week’s guests, sign up for the email list by emailing your full name and preferred email address to John Burns at [email protected]

Dixie Forum’s complete lineup for the Spring 2022 semester includes:

Date: Tuesday, January 25, at noon

Speaker: Dr. Taraka Dale, Biomass and Biodiversity Team Leader at Los Alamos National Laboratory

Topic: Biofuel Feedstocks and Algal Biorefineries

Date: Tuesday, February 1, at noon

Speaker: Dr. Bita Moghaddam, Professor of Behavioral Neuroscience at Oregon Health and Science University

Topic: Ketamine

Date: Tuesday, February 8, at noon

Speaker: Dr. Bruno Basso, Professor of Earth and Environmental at Michigan State University

Topic: Crop Modeling, Land Use Sustainability, and Digital Agriculture

Date: Tuesday, February 22, at noon

Speakers: Dr. Lincoln Nadauld, Chief of Precision Health and Academics at Intermountain Healthcare, and DSU Students

Topic: Stanford and Johns Hopkins Internship/Scholarship

Date: Tuesday, March 1, at noon

Speaker: Dr. Professor Lynda Williams, Research Professor of Earth & Space Exploration at Arizona State University

Topic: Healing Clays

Date: Tuesday, March 8, at noon

Speaker: Tom Clavin, Author and Columnist

Topic: His book “Lightning Down”

Date: Tuesday, March 2, at noon

Speaker: Scott Weidensaul, Author of “A World on the Wing: The Global Odyssey of Migratory Birds”

Topic: Migratory Birds

Date: Tuesday, April 5, at noon

Speakers: DSU Professor of Music Ka-Wai Yu and Brittany Rancour

Topic: Music and Art History

Date: Tuesday, April 12, at noon

Speaker: Professor Ermias Kebreab, Associate Dean for Global Engagement for the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences at University of California, Davis

Topic: Seaweed, Cattle, and Greenhouse Gasses

Date: Tuesday, April 19, at noon

Speaker: Dr. Vinodh Chellamuthu, Assistant Professor of Mathematics at Dixie State University, and DSU students

Topic: Disease Modeling and its Impact on the Real World

