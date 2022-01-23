Man arrested in Cedar City after police reportedly find people using drugs inside duplex

File photo of a Cedar City Police vehicle, Cedar City, Utah, April 27, 2019 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — A 24-year-old man who police say was running a “one-stop” drug shop out of his residence was arrested earlier this week in Cedar City.

Dylan Andrew Chase was booked into Iron County Jail on Wednesday afternoon, after Cedar City Police officers found him and several other suspected drug users inside a duplex on North Cedar Boulevard.

According to a probable cause statement filed in support of Chase’s arrest, police had received information that drugs were being sold and used at the location and subsequently obtained a warrant to search the residence.

During the search, officers reported finding 10 people in one room, most of whom were drug users. Chase was passed out unconscious on a bed, the affidavit states.

The bedroom is also used by Chase’s teenage brother, according to the charging document.

“Dylan is endangering his 14-year-old brother by allowing these people in the home and using the drugs around him,” the affidavit states.

During their search of the residence, police officers reportedly found quantities of methamphetamine, marijuana and heroin, in addition to a safe, measuring scales and various types of drug paraphernalia, including pipes, tinfoil and grinders.

“In my training and experience, the information we received and all the evidence we found is consistent with distribution,” the arresting officer wrote, adding that the place appeared to be a “one stop shop” that allowed users to not only purchase various kinds of drugs, but also provided them a place where they could stay and consume them.

According to his jail booking information, Chase faces charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, a second-degree felony; child endangerment, a third-degree felony; and misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana and other drugs, along with drug paraphernalia.

On Thursday, 5th District Judge Ann Marie McIff Allen set Chase’s bail amount at $1,000, but as of Saturday, he hadn’t yet posted bond and was still incarcerated at Iron County Jail, according to jail records.

Utah court records indicate that Chase has multiple drug-related convictions dating back to 2016.

This report is based on statements from court documents and law enforcement officials and may not contain the full scope of findings. Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

