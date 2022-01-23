Recreation 101: What does it mean to ‘Leave no trace’, ‘Plan like a Park Ranger’ and ‘Tread lightly?’

Park rangers and future visitors are left to deal with the trash discarded in national parks and on public lands by irresponsible visitors, Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah, June 15, 2021 | Photo courtesy of the National Park Service, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — After 2021 visitation broke records at Utah’s state and national parks, land managers and park rangers using the winter lull to prepare for another busy year.

More visitors means more money entering local economies and more jobs, but it also means more traffic in the vicinity of recreation areas, more human impacts on scenic landscapes and more strain on gateway communities’ public services.

For these reasons, the agencies that manage national forests, parks and other wilderness areas continue to emphasize recreation ethics and conservation guidelines to ensure public lands are protected and everyone – locals and tourists alike – benefits from their use.

“It’s often said that parks are for people, but we’re also in the forever business,” said Peter Densmore, visual information specialist at Bryce Canyon National Park. “With that responsibility comes a certain state of mind when recreating within them to do so in a way that leaves things intact, leaves things as we found them and maybe even better than we found them.”

Leave No Trace

Densmore’s philosophy aligns with the tenets of “Leave no trace,” a code of conduct for outdoor recreation endorsed by the National Park Service, Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest System.

Leave no trace consists of seven principles: plan ahead and prepare, travel and camp on durable surfaces, dispose of waste properly, leave what you find, minimize campfire impacts, respect wildlife and be considerate of other visitors. Regarding the cumulative effect of disregarding these principles, Densmore said:

The winter is really the best time to illustrate this. We have a couple seasonal trail closures, and as long as the trail beyond that chain is untouched it tends to stay that way. But as soon as one set of footprints goes beyond that chain into that closed area, footprints start to add up. Understand that people may see your behavior – or just evidence of your behavior – and follow suit. Those traces that we leave behind not only have an impact on the environment, but an impact on other people’s behavior. So setting a positive example goes a long way here.

Bad behavior extends beyond improper trail use. Within the past couple years, Zion National Park and Bryce Canyon have dealt with multiple incidents of graffiti, littering and vandalism. And it’s not just national parks that suffer – these are challenges facing all of Utah’s public lands.

Kevin Wright, forest supervisor for Dixie National Forest, echoed the park services’ commitment to leave no trace and reiterated the responsibility that individuals have for the land they may take for granted.

“As far as sustainable recreation goes, just know that these are public resources and when these resources are damaged, it impacts everyone,” Wright said. “I feel like everyone needs to feel a sense of responsibility for taking care of our infrastructure. If we don’t treat these things with care, then future generations and even the present generation won’t be able to use them.”

Using public facilities wisely can go a long way to ensuring visitors enjoy their experience in Utah’s expansive national forests – which cover about 15% of the state – and elsewhere, Wright said.

Tread Lightly

To increase education about safe and ecologically friendly recreation, the U.S. Forest Service launched “Tread Lightly!” in 1985. What started as a campaign to address the impacts of offroad vehicles grew into a nonprofit that now teaches environmental stewardship and outdoor ethics from its headquarters in Centerville, Utah.

Staying on official trails and roads while enjoying motorized recreation, camping in designated areas and respecting trail closures while hiking are ways to tread lightly and can prevent injuries and lower the incidence of costly search and rescue operations in Utah.

“Another thing that we struggle with is unattended campfires,” Wright said. “By far the majority of wildfires are caused by humans, so making sure your campfire is out before you leave it is huge.”

According to Utah Fire Info, around 52% of the state’s 2021 wildfires were sparked by human activity, including the Oak Grove Fire that spread from an unattended campfire and burned approximately 700 acres on Pine Valley Mountain. Last year’s figure actually represents a decline in human-caused fires compared to 75% in 2020 and 63% in 2019.

Wright said maintaining infrastructure and keeping public spaces clean is a responsibility entrusted to land managers, but members of the public that do their part reduce the burden on taxpayers while keeping Utah’s wilderness in great condition.

Plan like a Park Ranger

In May 2021, the National Park Service launched its “Plan like a Park Ranger” initiative, which shares 10 tips for vacation planning and responsible recreation. Jonathan Shafer, public affairs specialist at Zion National Park, said the effort had an immediate impact.

“It’s no secret that 2021 was a busy year, and we’re really thankful that so many of the folks were able to plan ahead before they got here,” Shafer said. “Simple things like finding the forecast, looking at conditions on the roads and learning about where you’ll spend the night – doing those things before you get to the park helps ensure that anyone that comes here will have a really enjoyable experience.”

The benefits of planning ahead extend beyond improved enjoyment. Prepared visitors can slow down and see more, taking extra care while driving to appreciate wildlife and respect other motorists or even hikers on roads.

In addition, having the mindset of a park ranger means disposing of trash properly, visiting lesser-known sites to reduce crowding and seeking answers from a qualified source whenever a concern arises. Outside of national parks, this could mean getting in touch with the appropriate forest service or BLM office.

“The other thing that’s really important is to leave what you find,” Shafer said. “It can be tempting to see something in a park and think, ‘You know, I’d like to take that with me,’ but the enjoyment that you get by seeing it is something that the person who comes behind you is only going to have if you leave it where it is.”

Planning has become increasingly essential for the park rangers themselves, as increased visitation has strained resources. One adjustment born out of recent planning is the lottery system for the Angel’s Landing Hike in Zion, where park rangers hope limited access will increase safety and improve the park experience for all.

To achieve success in this latest initiative as well as ongoing efforts to “Leave No Trace” and “Tread Lightly!,” those entrusted with protecting Utah’s scenery and history need the help of state residents most of all.

“We count on our neighbors to serve as models for visitors that might be enjoying this part of Utah or the United States for the very first time,” Shafer said. “It’s important that visitors do their part to make sure that they aren’t the only ones to get this experience. The reality is we need visitors to help us accomplish our goals.”

Public lands contain the scenery and wildlife that give Utah its international acclaim – attracting millions of visitors annually and contributing billions of dollars to Utah’s economy. Land managers are hoping that those who visit are well prepared, conscious of conservation guidelines and have respect for their fellow visitors.

The hope is that those who visit will leave with an increased appreciation for wilderness and happy memories, and all they’ll leave behind is a good impression on those they met along the way.

