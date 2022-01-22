Passenger arrested during Enoch traffic stop after allegedly refusing to exit vehicle

Iron County Sheriff's Office vehicle near Cedar City, Utah, Sept,. 15, 2020 | File photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — A man who police said had multiple outstanding warrants was arrested late Thursday night following a traffic stop in Enoch.

Evan Fox, 37, was booked into Iron County Jail shortly before 1:30 a.m. Friday, on suspicion of the following charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, interfering with an officer, obstruction of justice and failure to disclose identity.

An Iron County Sheriff’s report indicates that Fox was a passenger inside a vehicle that was stopped by a sheriff’s deputy at 10:39 p.m. Thursday near Foster’s Market, following a suspected violation a few blocks west of there, on Midvalley Road.

According to the probable cause statement filed in support of his arrest, Fox, who was seated in the rear of the vehicle, attempted to conceal his face and avoid contact with the deputy who made the traffic stop.

“I asked Fox to identify himself,” the deputy wrote in the affidavit. “Fox gave me a false first name and would not give a last name.”

Fox also refused to exit the vehicle, despite being asked to do so several times, the deputy added.

The affidavit says that Fox resisted attempts to get him out of the car by “grabbing the seat in front of him, pushing against the door with his feet and pushing against the arresting deputies.”

After Fox was removed from the vehicle, deputies reportedly found drug paraphernalia on Fox’s person, in addition to a .45 caliber round for a handgun.

“It was later discovered Fox had three active statewide warrants, which was the reason he did not want to identify himself to deputies,” the affidavit added.

This report is based on statements from court documents and law enforcement officials and may not contain the full scope of findings. Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

