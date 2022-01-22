Ivins man sentenced to prison for murdering his wife

ST. GEORGE — An Ivins man was sentenced to prison after a jury found him guilty of murdering his wife.

Steven Timothy Smith, 59, appeared in 5th District Court for sentencing before District Judge Jeffrey Wilcox via video after a jury found him guilty of first-degree felony murder last month.

Smith was charged May 22, 2021, after Santa Clara-Ivins Police officers responded to the report of a gunshot around 6:30 p.m. in the area of 1020 South and 375 East in Ivins. According to a probable cause statement, the person who called dispatch said a man had “shot his wife after being told she was leaving him.”

At the time of the shooting, one of the couple’s teenage sons walked into the kitchen and saw his father standing near his mother lying on the floor bleeding. He was followed by an older adult sister who realized that her mother was barely breathing.

During Thursday’s hearing, Judge Jeffery Wilcox said he read all of the letters written by friends and family of the victim, saying they were “heartbreaking to read.”

Prosecutor Eric Gentry addressed the court by saying the family’s position is that regardless of what the defendant had to say prior to being sentenced, nothing will change anything, including the way they feel after such a loss.

Gentry said the defendant has continued to manipulate and justify his actions throughout the entire court process, even during his testimony where he referred to his “two favorite children,” who also happened to be the ones that didn’t testify against him.

Moreover, Gentry said, the defendant offered to plead out several times, under the condition that his family would agree to meet with him, as well as other conditions. When they refused, the prosecutor said, the family was forced to endure a trial – only to have the defendant confess to the crime during his testimony on the stand.

The prosecutor also said the defendant’s three children have now lost both of their parents – one to death and the other to prison, adding the children lost “a loving and caring mother who only sought the best for them,” which is why she was leaving just before she was killed, and only wanted to remove them from an environment where they were verbally, emotionally and psychologically abused and harassed by the defendant.

The prosecutor closed by saying that while the charge carries a mandatory sentence, he wanted to make sure there was a record of the defendant’s actions before and during trial, actions meant to “exacerbate the pain” for his children and other family members, simply for the purpose of manipulating them.

He also mentioned the many letters written by the family, neighbors and friends would be submitted as part of the court record that will ultimately make its way to the parole board.

The family’s attorney, Brandon Merrill, also addressed the court, saying the defendant’s statements outlined in the presentence report were “the most incredible statements I’ve seen,” adding that Smith’s comments were completely self-serving, self-indulgent and self-absorbed, which made it clear how completely oblivious the defendant was and continues to be concerning the damage he has caused his children.

The children’s pain would not end there, he said, because Smith continued his manipulative actions by making them endure a trial, only for him to take the stand and admit the offense, which is “monstrous,” Merrill said.

“It boggles the mind,” he added.

He closed by saying Smith killed the children’s mother “while they were there,” actions that could only be described as evil. And as stated in one of the victim letters sent to the court, Merrill said, Smith’s actions were like a stone dropped into the water – which leaves a ripple effect that will continue much, much further.

Smith’s defense attorney, Nathan Reeve, also spoke during the hearing, saying he spent a great deal of time thinking of what he would say during the hearing, “and there’s not much I can say to replace what has been lost,” he said, nor could he say anything that would change the past or the sentence the court would ultimately impose upon his client.

Reeve said there were reasons to bring the case to trial, none of which involved manipulation on the part of his client, he said, adding that Smith’s desire to speak to his children was an attempt to help them understand what had happened that day, which is natural, and had nothing to do with manipulation.

The attorney also disputed the statement outlined in the presentence report that said his client lacks much remorse for the victim and the harm he has caused. He said Smith did not engage in denial, nor did he minimize his actions.

“He confessed on the stand under oath to a jury and somehow that’s being turned against him today,” Reeve said, adding that the court record shows that his client feels extremely ashamed, sorry, regretful and horrible.

Reeve said his client hoped the family would forgive him one day.

Reeve closed by saying the hearing is ultimately about the worth of a life – because each life has worth, he said, both Shawntell Smith’s life, as well as the life of his client, which is not over. Reeve said he would not give up hope for his client’s regeneration, and he hoped that Smith would someday receive what he wants most – the forgiveness of his family.

Smith also made an emotional statement, which started off with him saying he loves his children very much. He denied ever choosing favorites among his children and also said he was glad the case went to trial because he “learned new things,” including that his wife had two cell phones, and that his wife was moving boxes that day.

“I didn’t know any of that,” Smith said.

The defendant said on the day of the shooting, his intention was to take his own life. He denied the claims that he caused any psychological or emotional abuse toward his children, saying if things were as horrible as the family described, then social services or the police would have been called. But, they were not contacted – not in 30 years, he said.

He also said he took responsibility for what happened that day.

“I take full responsibility. I want to make sure everyone knows that – absolutely,” he said.

He also said he has nothing to hide and nothing left. “I threw it all away,” he said, adding he didn’t care how long he would have to spend in prison.

During redirect, Gentry commented on the defendant’s statement saying he was glad he went through the trial “because he learned new things,” without any concern for the effect the trial would have on his children.

“But he sat in that chair and tried to convince this jury that he was somehow justified,” Gentry said, “that it was somehow partly her fault, and that his circumstances somehow justified this slaying.”

“I don’t buy it,” he continued. “I don’t buy the justification, the pitiful sobbing, and I don’t buy the remorse.”

Gentry continued by saying Smith deserved to go to prison and should spend a lot of time there.

Wilcox began by addressing the public in saying that defense attorneys in general, and Reeve specifically, have a difficult task in defending the accused, adding the public often ask how they are able to defend, for example, “someone so evil.”

The judge continued by saying the court does not appoint a defense attorney to serve as a “straw man,” who is set up only to be knocked down. Instead, the judge said, they are appointed to ensure the defendant receives a fair trial and to protect their rights afforded them by the U.S. Constitution, and as difficult as that is, in this case, he said, Reeve advocated well for his client and did a good job.

Addressing the family, Wilcox said there was little, if anything, the court could give them that would provide any solace. He said it was his hope the family would be able to go on and find some semblance of peace. He also said the family’s loss was one that very few families have had to experience, and it was his opinion that Shawntell Smith’s children “will see her again someday.”

But for now, Wilcox said, “you have been robbed of her presence by the actions of Mr. Smith.”

When it was time to address the defendant, Wilcox went over Smith’s statements on the stand during trial, saying the defendant’s story was that he realized his life was over and he was losing everything he had. The defendant testified that he loaded his gun to shoot himself in the backyard of the residence, the judge said, but as he made his way there, Smith said he saw his wife “and shot her instead.”

“Mr. Smith, I don’t buy that,” Wilcox said. “But it doesn’t matter whether I buy it or not the jury’s found you guilty.”

He went on to say that Smith understood the number of bullets the automatic gun would hold, adding “you don’t put seven shots in a gun to shoot yourself,” he said, because the first bullet would have been enough.

Further, Wilcox said, if Smith intended to kill himself, then why didn’t he go back to the bedroom when he had the chance to “get the job done.”

Instead, he said, Smith loaded the bullets and then went “hunting,” and when he found his wife, Smith didn’t even have the courage to face her as he shot her, and said Smith shot his wife “because it was all her fault and she would pay.”

He continued by saying the defendant wanted the family to believe the shooting was somehow some terrible accident, and at some point in time, they may forgive him.

Looking at the defendant, Wilcox said “you haven’t asked for mercy,” adding that God may have mercy on Smith, “but this court and the state won’t. You don’t deserve mercy from this tribunal,” adding the defendant’s children are serving a sentence as well.

“You’ve sentenced the children of Shawntell Smith to life sentences – to never again see their mother in this life,” he said.

Wilcox then sentenced Smith to serve 15 years to life in Utah State Prison, adding the court would send a recommendation to the Board of Pardons that Smith remains in prison for the rest of his natural life. The defendant was then ordered to begin serving his sentence immediately and the transport order was signed during the hearing.

Wilcox closed by telling the defendant, “You should not ever see the light of day – other than from the window of a cell.”

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2022, all rights reserved.