Domestic and sexual abuse continues to rise statewide; Utahns urged to resolve for a violence-free 2022

ST. GEORGE — Domestic and sexual violence is a statewide, non-discriminatory problem with consequences that extend far beyond the immediate parties involved. As reports of abuse continue to increase amid the pandemic, the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition is urging all Utahns to resolve for a violence-free 2022.

“We must do more, as individuals and as a state, to reduce and prevent violence in our homes, community gathering spots, workplaces and on the streets,” Jen Campbell, executive director of the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition, said in a press release earlier this month. “Each new year brings new opportunities, and we are hopeful all Utahns will support us in our renewed resolution to end domestic and intimate partner violence in Utah.”

According to the Utah Department of Public Health, one in 10 males and two in 11 females will be the victims of interpersonal violence. 25% of all adult homicides in the state are related to domestic abuse. Nationwide, data from crime reports suggest that 16% of homicide victims are killed by an intimate partner, and that nearly half of female homicide victims in the United States are killed by a current or former male intimate partner.

Kaleigh Bronson-Cook, awareness and prevention director for Canyon Creek Services in Cedar City, told St. George News that reports of domestic and sexual violence have risen steadily since since the arrival of COVID-19. Social isolation, loss of employment and more time spent at home with an abusive partner are all contributing factors.

“There was a significant increase in reporting, and the types of violence we’re seeing are much more severe,” she said. “They’re much more complex forms of violence.”

Canyon Creek Services provides resources to survivors of domestic abuse and sexual violence throughout Iron, Beaver and Garfield counties. Between July 1, 2020, and June 30, 2021, the organization assisted 739 individuals. Of those, 172 stayed in their emergency shelter and 567 used other services including mental health counseling and financial planning.

In St. George, advocates are also observing more instances of intimate partner violence. The Dove Center is a nonprofit organization offering shelter, advocacy and counseling to members of the community impacted by domestic abuse and sexual violence. Last year, they provided 148 adults and 125 children with safe shelter and served 1,367 survivors overall.

“We still saw effects from the pandemic trickle into 2021,” communications manager Markee Pickett said. “We continued to see a rise in cases of domestic violence.”

Both Canyon Creek Services and the Dove Center work closely with the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition in their mission of creating a state where domestic and sexual abuse is intolerable. Along with providing treatment and support to those impacted by violence, they facilitate prevention services to address the reasons behind violence through outreach and community events.

Both organizations also provide youth prevention education. Advocates visit local schools to teach kids and teens about healthy relationships, consent and how to communicate with kindness. Reaching out to young people is key to breaking generational cycles of abuse, Pickett said.

Resolving to assess, address and suppress violence at a local level is critical to positive outcomes, the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition stated in the press release, adding that it will take all Utahns working together to make that change. The organization shared the following five steps individuals can take increase the chances of a violence-free 2022:

Listen and believe.

Know and share resources.

Model and promote healthy relationships.

Advocate for domestic violence programs in the workplace.

Increase awareness through honest and respectful conversations with others of all ages, backgrounds, etc.

“Achieving a violence-free 2022 takes everyone,” Pickett said. “It’s going to take our whole community standing up for each other and listening and believing when a survivor comes forward to share their story of abuse.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, the following lifelines offer free and confidential help 24/7:

