June 16, 1952 – Jan. 16, 2022

Our father, husband, brother and friend, Thomas Arthur Costanzo left our world on Jan. 16, 2022. He will be missed by so many that knew him, and he will always hold a special place in our hearts and memories.

Tom was born June 16, 1952, to Arthur and Darlene Costanzo. He married Alane Bjerregaard in June 1971, together they had four amazing daughters, Emily (John) Coleman, Angela (Richard) McCoy, Trisha (Freddy) Gutierrez, Josie (Patrick) Navarre and three beautiful granddaughters, Lauren and Hayden McCoy and Josephine Navarre. Tom and Alane just celebrated their 50th anniversary in 2021.

Dad had so many talents and could do anything he set out to pursue. He built our beautiful home in Oakley, Utah, where we lived and proudly called “home” for 25 years. He never hesitated to help his neighbors. Dad could fix d— near anything and if it couldn’t be fixed, you undoubtedly could find Duct tape or leak stop in his garage – that’ll do the trick!

Dad took a lot of pride restoring several old cars giving them Tom’s custom hot rod treatment. Everything from exterior paint to sewing interior door panels and seat coverings, he could do it all!

Tom graduated in 1970 from West High School in Salt Lake City and later attended Salt Lake Community College earning a degree in plumbing and pipefitting. He worked as a commercial plumber for CCI Mechanical and Harris Plumbing. He also worked as a building inspector for 15 years with Summit County prior to retiring and moving to Ivins, Utah. Dad always worked hard, learned everything he could about his work and instilled that same work ethic and values in his daughters.

Tom is survived by his wife, daughters, granddaughters, sons-in-law, sister Betta Inman, brother David Costanzo and many extended family members who will miss him. He is preceded in death by his parents Arthur and Darlene Costanzo.

Please join us to celebrate Tom’s life on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. Visitation at 11:30 a.m. and tribute at 1 p.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 West St. George Blvd, St. George, Utah. Interment at Ivins City Cemetery, 400 N. 200 W., Ivins, Utah 84738 following the tribute.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221. For condolences, full obituary, and funeral listings please visit our website www.metcalfmortuary.com.