National Weather Service issues high wind warning with gusts up to 60 mph

ST. GEORGE — Ahead of possible weekend travel, the National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a high wind warning for portions of Washington County.

According to the warning, which is in effect for lower Washington County from noon Friday through 8 a.m. Saturday, northeast winds of 35 to 45 mph are expected, with gusts up to 60 mph.

Highest winds are expected along the Black Rock Canyon portion of the I-15 corridor, as well as the areas surrounding the Beaver Dam Mountains. Gusts will not be quite as strong in the St. George area, but may still reach up to 45 mph at times.

High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind.

For the most current conditions, warnings and advisories, go to the National Weather Service-Salt Lake City office website. Additional information on driving conditions can be found at the UDOT website, as well as UDOT’s Commuterlink for current road and weather conditions, or dial 511.

