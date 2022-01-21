‘Dixie’s Got Talent’ finale to showcase local talent, raise funds for DSU scholarships 

Contestant Lydia Ricks performs in the 2021 Dixie’s Got Talent Finale. The 2022 Dixie’s Got Talent Finale is set to take place at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 27 in Dixie State University’s M.K. Cox Performing Arts Center and virtually, St. George, Utah, date unspecified | Photo courtesy Dixie State, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Dixie State University and Dixie State University Alumni Association are partnering to host the “Dixie’s Got Talent” finale, a showcase of Southern Utah performers competing to raise funds for student scholarships.

The finale is set to take place at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 27 both in the M.K. Cox Performing Arts Center on the Dixie State campus and live streaming, according to a press release issued by the university. During the live finale, members of the in-person and virtual audiences alike can vote for their favorite contestant through the Donate to Vote campaign.

“Dixie’s Got Talent is such a special event because it does two things that are really important for our community,” John Bowler, director of alumni relations at Dixie State, said in the news release. “First, it showcases the wonderful talent we have in Washington County, and second, it raises funds for student scholarships. I can’t think of two more meaningful things to do in one single event.”

At the finale show, first-place and runner-up winners are named in both youth and adult categories. Winners are determined by scoring from a prestigious panel of judges and the in-person and virtual audience votes, which can be secured with donations to the scholarship fund.

Each winner will receive a cash prize, gain experience and exposure before a vast audience, and hold the title of Dixie’s Got Talent winner for the year.

“The heart this community has to raise money for students to receive higher education is unmatched,” Sarah Ramaker, producer of Dixie’s Got Talent, said. “The talent this year will keep you entertained from start to finish.”

In-person tickets, which are $15-20 for general admission, are available at this website. The free live stream, a complete list of contestants and further information are available online.