Nils Golden Bayles

May 6, 1931 – Jan. 18, 2022

Nils Bayles, 90, died of natural causes on Tuesday. Recently predeceased by his wife of 69 years, he was eager to rejoin Margene.

Nils was the oldest of four children born to Golden and Jeanette (Dalley) Bayles. He grew up in Parowan, Utah, and in the Kolob Mountains, where his family had ranched sheep for generations.

Nils attended Parowan High School, where he played in the school band and on the football team. He also served as class president before graduating from Parowan High School in 1949. Nils then attended Dixie State Junior College, where he met and fell in love with Margene Lamoreaux. He later commented that he immediately knew that this beautiful, vivacious girl was the one for him.

Nils served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from 1950 to 1952 in Missouri; he married Margene in the St. George Temple immediately after returning home on Dec. 19, 1952. Days later, he was drafted into the Korean War; he served in the western United States and in Japan as an office clerk and military policeman. Meanwhile, Nils and Margene’s family grew – first with Deborah in 1954, then with Gregory in 1955.

Nils received his bachelor’s degree in 1957 and began teaching biology in secondary school in St. George; two years later, the young family moved to Henderson, Nevada, then to Las Vegas. While in Las Vegas, he also continued his church commitment, serving in many positions, including Bishop. His family also welcomed a third child, Nathan, in 1969.

Despite numerous work and family responsibilities, Nils continued his education, receiving a master’s degree and a doctorate in education. He was principal at Gibson Junior High School, as well as Western, Eldorado, and Valley High School in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Nils later relocated to Kanab, Utah, where he served as principal of Kanab High School and then Superintendent for Kane County School District. At the same time, he served as Stake President of the Kanab Stake. After retiring, Nils and Margene served a mission with the Church Education System in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Following the mission, they returned home to Parowan and St. George, where they spent the remainder of their lives.

Nils passed away peacefully on Jan. 18, 2022, surrounded by loved ones. He was preceded in death by his darling wife Margene, his sister Joan, and his brother Phil. Nils is survived by his sister Barbara, his three children, and his many grandchildren – all of whom will miss him greatly.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, with a viewing for family at 8:30 a.m. at the chapel at 550 E. 700 S., St. George, Utah.

Family and friends who are unable to attend are invited to view the funeral service online by clicking on the link below.

https://bit.ly/nils-bayles

Interment will follow at Parowan Cemetery at 2 p.m. Flowers may be sent to Spilsbury Mortuary in St. George prior to Jan. 29, and condolences may be sent to 9517 Cape Sable Ln, Las Vegas, Nevada 89117.

The family extends their heartfelt appreciation to the staff at the Southern Utah Veteran’s Home for providing Nils with excellent care and comfort for the final years of his life.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff Street, St. George, Utah, 435-673-2454. Family and friends are invited to sign his online guest book at www.spilsburymortuary.com