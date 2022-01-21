Colorado City marshals respond to fatal crash on Highway 389

Stock image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A vehicle collision on Arizona Highway 389 through Colorado City on Friday afternoon has left one person dead and four others injured.

Colorado City Marshal’s Office Chief Robb Radley told St. George News over the phone that they responded to a crash involving a passenger car and a large pickup truck around 2:40 p.m. The driver of a passenger car had made a left turn onto Highway 389 from Airport Avenue in front of oncoming traffic, he said.

The passenger car ended up colliding with the pickup and involved five people, Radley said.

One of the occupants of the passenger car was killed in the incident and four others were injured, though the chief said he was uncertain as to the extent of their injuries at the time.

The name of the person killed in the crash is not being released at this time as authorities have yet to notify family members, Radley said.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

