April 23, 1966 – Jan. 15, 2022

It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Kenneth Lyn Petersen. After boldly facing cancer this past year, he died peacefully in his home, Saturday morning, Jan. 15, 2022. He will be missed dearly by all who knew him. Ken was born on April 23, 1966.

He grew up in Southern California and spent the last 20 years in Southern Utah. Ken’s life was filled with music of all kinds. His favorite pastime was spent at many music festivals and concerts with friends. Roger Waters, Avett Brothers and Muse were amongst the favorites that he and his wife, Melissa, attended. Ken loved to write, read, paint and fill his friends and family’s hearts with the music that touched him. Ken had a passion for life and family, so much so that he spent his last days making memories with them hiking in Zion. He loved hanging with his grandchildren. We will miss his life stories, mix CD’s and his smiling face.

Ken is survived by his wife, Melissa; sons, Tristan Petersen, Nathan Lahman, Christian Lahman and Dallin Petersen; daughters, Elise Petersen and Katrina Petersen. Services will be held via Zoom on Jan. 29, at 11 a.m. PST, noon MDT. At 2 pm MDT, friends, family and loved ones are welcome to visit with one another at the La Verkin Stake Center (481 N. Main St., LaVerkin, Utah).

Family and friends are invited to share tributes online at www.SerenityStG.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Serenity Funeral Home of Southern Utah, 435-986-9100.

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87561442799

Meeting ID: 875 6144 2799

Passcode: 012922