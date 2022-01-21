Region 10 wrestling: Snow Canyon grapplers defeat Hurricane, unbeaten in region as state approaches

HURRICANE — The wrestling team at Snow Canyon High School is blazing a path to the 4A state tournament.

The Warriors grappled with Hurricane in the Tigers Den on Thursday night and showed the potential that has been building on the mat at Snow Canyon for the past couple of years.

The Warriors won the last five matches in a row, four by pin, to pull away from the Tigers and take the dual meet victory 51-19.

“We were undefeated in region duals last year with the region title, and we are currently undefeated in region duals this year,” Snow Canyon coach Nicholas Lang told St. George News after the win. “I would argue that this is the best team in the history of Snow Canyon wrestling.”

Lang credited a full buy-in from Snow Canyon athletes that are starting wrestling at the junior high level or even before.

“So our senior class has gone through our pipeline and we’ve got freshmen that have come up ready to compete at the varsity level,” Lang said.

The Warriors and Tigers are very familiar with each other. Lang first started coaching at Snow Canyon in 2001 as an assistant to current Hurricane coach Phillip Armstrong.

“He’s an incredible wrestler and an amazing coach,” Lang said. “Their entire coaching staff knows what they’re doing. They prepare their wrestlers well. They knew what we had. Was I nervous a little bit early in the dual? Yes.”

Snow Canyon posted a big 15-0 lead when Asher Farr (10-2 decision, 106 pounds), Kaden Guymon (16-0 technical fall, 113 pounds) and Edgar Renteria (pin at 120 pounds) all won their matches.

But Hurricane responded with wins from their tough middleweights as Seth Armstrong (12-2 decision, 126 pounds), Ben Jackman (4-3 decision, 132 pounds) and Cole Johnson (pin at 138 pounds) all won to cut Snow Canyon’s lead to 15-13.

Snow Canyon answered back with Brenden Smith’s pinfall victory at 144 pounds and Max Edwards’ 12-7 decision to win at 150 pounds, upping the Warriors lead to 24-13.

Tristyn Dennett kept Hurricane within striking distance, winning by pinfall at 157 pounds and moving the score to 24-19 Snow Canyon.

The stage was then set for Snow Canyon’s breakaway. Rockwell Jones (160 pounds), Phoenix Oliver (175 pounds), Branson Averett (190 pounds) and Vince Threlfall (215 pounds) all posted big wins by pinfall to secure the match for the Warriors.

“We wrestled to stay in position, always looking to score but we didn’t try anything too risky,” Lang said. “Then, if you can get the pin, go for it. Picking up a win by fall, that’s what we shoot for, that’s what we train for.”

The night ended with a thrilling match between the heavyweights.

Tag Gubler for Snow Canyon led most of the way 4-0, but Hurricane’s Mahonri Tonumaipea battled back to make it 4-3 as seconds ticked away in the final period before Gubler emerged victoriously.

Lang said that Region 11 foe Mountain Crest is loaded this year and has dominated most of the competition as wrestling heads toward divisional finals (Feb. 11-12 at Mountain Crest in Hyrum) and then the 4A state championship tournament (Feb. 18-19 at the Sevier Valley Center in Richfield).

“Everybody says we’re wrestling for second place,” Lang said. “We have a chance. And then once we’re there, why not go for it? This is as good a year as any. This is the best chance Snow Canyon has ever had of winning the state title.”

