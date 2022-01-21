July 3, 1921 – Jan. 17, 2022

Essie Asay Lempens, 100 years young, passed away Monday, Jan. 17, 2022.

Essie was born July 3, 1921, in Hatch, Utah, to Theodore Parmer Asay and Sarah Harriet Anderson Asay.

Essie married Charles Henry Lempens on Nov. 14, 1940, in Santa Monica, California.

Essie was raised in Hatch, Utah, until her family moved to La Verkin, Utah.

Her mother passed away when Essie was 15, so she helped take care of her younger siblings

Essie graduated from Hurricane High School in 1939.

Essie and her older brother Perry Asay along with a few friends had a dance band that played at different places and events around Washington County, Utah, in the 1950s and 60s.

Essie could play almost any musical instrument that you put in front of her by ear. She was also the school cafeteria manager at Hurricane Elementary during that time. Essie sold Avon plus cut hair and gave permanents to several people in the area.

Essie, Charles and their youngest daughter moved to Cedar City, Utah, in February 1963. Essie then worked as a seamstress and shift supervisor at Coleman Company making sleeping bags.

Essie and her family moved to Molalla, Oregon, in December 1968, where they bought and ran a Western Auto Associate Store until 1975.

Essie and Charles moved back to Washington City, Utah, in 1986. Essie started playing music at the nursing homes in the St. George area and the St. George Senior Center.

The photo was taken in May 2008 in Jenny Larsen’s backyard.

Essie and Jenny played music together until 2012 when Essie gave up driving due to a retina reattachment that didn’t work.

Essie was nominated for volunteer of the year for the state of Utah in 2012.

Essie was a good seamstress and did a lot of crocheting. Close to 1500 hats that Essie crocheted were donated to cancer centers and children’s hospitals from Las Vegas to Salt Lake City. Some were donated to churches and given as gifts. Some were even sent to another country where they don’t have much.

At 99 Essie was still able to mow her lawn, rake and bag leaves, prune her hedge, rose bushes and grape vines plus she was still cooking and canning. Up until she was forced out of her home of over 33 years.

Washington City forced the mobile home park to close until they replaced all of the water and sewer pipes and cut down the big trees.

Essie is survived by her daughters, MerLynn Davis and Patsy (Pat) Graham; her grandchildren Katrina Cox Jacobs, Dennis Michaels, Kristen Laws, Robert Douglas Robinson, Cathrine Armstrong, Janna Bice and Tina Marie Long; several great- and great-great-grandchildren.

Essie is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Henry Lempens; her daughter, Donna Marie Juliano Vallance; her son, Stanley Gene Lempens; father, Theodore Parmer Asay, mother, Sarah Harriet Anderson Asay; stepmother, Lizey Anderson Asay; brothers, Anthon, Perry and Golden Asay; sisters, Edith Barnhurst, Ruth Hall, Hazel Hardy Truman, Rose Robinson, Gertrude Cluff and Theo Blake; granddaughter Shauna Lee Urbain; grandson Michael Charles Urbain.

I apologize for not listing Essie’s nieces and nephews and their descendants.

Because of COVID going rampant, Essie didn’t want a funeral. She didn’t want any large gatherings, so her family and friends didn’t get sick.

Interment will take place in the LaVerkin Cemetery right next to Charles.

In Lieu of flowers or money, please do a kindness for someone else, whether it be a relative, a friend or a complete stranger.

I know she will be dearly missed by so many.

Right now, I’m pretty sure she is chasing my dad around with a fly swatter somewhere in Heaven for sneaking another piece of her homemade mincemeat pie.

Thank you to all of her family and friends that kept in touch with her and supplied so much of the yarn that kept her busy and feeling useful.

