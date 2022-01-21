Jan. 15, 2022

Claude Kendall “Ken” Lister, 87, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Bozeman, Montana.

Ken was born and raised the oldest of four brothers in rural Iron County, Utah, near Parowan, where he learned to love nature. He graduated from high school before serving in the U.S. Army for two years in the 1950s.

After returning stateside, Ken earned a degree in entomology at Utah State University. His education prepared him for a long career as an entomologist with the U.S. Forest Service, mostly in Colorado. As part of his work, he co-authored numerous scientific articles about pine beetles in our national forests.

Just after his 30th birthday, Ken married Barbara, and the couple raised two daughters, Coreene and Janice, who both live in Bozeman now, and a son, Greg, who resides in Cheyenne, Wyoming. After divorcing in the early 1980s, Ken met and spent his life adventures with Anne Wheeler until she passed in 2020.

Recreational activities that have brought him the most joy include birdwatching, skiing, windsurfing, biking and traveling (to Mexico, Europe, and Bird Island). He enjoyed listening to old-time Western tunes and was also a pretty talented woodworker and gardener in his day!

Ken is survived by his daughters, Coreene Masse and Janice (Albert) Garcia; son, Gregory (Hawley) Lister; and 16 grandchildren.

Ken is preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Mariam (Pendleton) Lister; and brothers, Sherrill, Rodrick and Douglass.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service, www.dokkennelson.com.