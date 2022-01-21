What’s on the Menu: The Taj.

CEDAR CITY — Highly aromatic and thoroughly unique, Indian food is a culinary experience like no other. While recipes vary by region, the typical Indian dish contains about seven different ingredients and an infinite array of fresh spices, each bringing their own distinctive flavor to the table.

In this episode of “What’s on the Menu,” host Sheldon Demke took a road trip to Cedar City and met up with his friend and actor Jasen Wade to try a new restaurant making waves in Iron County’s cuisine scene. The Taj just opened and is serving a taste of India to locals and visitors alike.

Get a taste of India at The Taj with Sheldon and Jasen in this week’s episode of “What’s on the Menu” in the media player above.

The man who makes the magic happen is Chef Vijay Kumar, and he whipped up a collection of amazing dishes for Demke and Wade to explore.

They started with the Bombay chicken curry. Chicken curry is an extremely popular dish in India, and each state and city has their own take on it. Bombay-style curry is onion and tomato-based with mild spices.

“The chicken curry, I’ve had it many different places,” Demke said. “His chicken curry, I loved it. The colors! I love seeing a cook cook with colors.”

Kumar also served palak paneer, a vegetarian dish overflowing with vibrant shades of green. Spinach purée and Indian cheese cooked in cream and butter, flavored with garlic and cumin.

Lastly, Demke and Wade tried the chicken tikka masala, tender chicken kebabs cooked in tomatoes, butter, cashew nuts and cream.. Often dubbed the national dish of England, the recipe originated during the British rule of India.

“So I’m a curry man, but I think I just got converted,” Wade said. “The tikka masala did something to my palate that I haven’t experienced in a long time, where the flavor just keeps coming, and it just kind of rushes over you.”

The Taj serves traditional dishes with a warm, welcoming atmosphere. Kumar takes pride in using the freshest, healthiest ingredients available. Next time you visit Cedar City, stop in for a taste of India.

What’s on the Menu: The Taj.

Resources

The Taj | Address: 2107 N. Main St., Cedar City | Telephone: 435-523-9920 | Hours: Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (lunch) and 5-9 p.m. (dinner) | Website.

