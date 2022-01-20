Region 10 girls basketball: Snow Canyon edges Cedar; Hurricane, Desert Hills both win on road

Crimson Cliffs hosts Desert Hills in a Region 10 girls basketball game, Washington, Utah, Jan. 20, 2022 | Photo by Mark Musgrave, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The top two girls high school basketball teams in Region 10 continued to separate themselves from the rest of the pack Thursday night in games around St. George.

Desert Hills won big on the road and Snow Canyon held on to survive at home. Elsewhere, Hurricane won on the road.

Following are recaps of the games:

Snow Canyon 40, Cedar 38

Down 23-16 at halftime, Cedar rallied with a strong second half but came up just short at Snow Canyon.

The Reds didn’t have an answer for Olivia Hamlin. The freshman sensation made half of her team’s points and led all scorers with 20, including two 3-pointers.

Natalie Olson knocked down two 3-pointers for Snow Canyon in the win while Lainee Leavitt and Kelly Howard scored four points apiece for the Warriors.

Cedar won the third quarter 11-9 and kept up the pressure to win the fourth quarter 11-8, but the Warriors were able to hold on to survive.

Braylee Peterson sank a 3-pointer and scored 12 points to pace the Reds while Haylee Campbell netted eight points for the visitors, who fell to 7-7 overall and 2-4 in Region 10 play after the defeat.

Snow Canyon’s record climbed to 10-5, 5-1 after the victory.

Desert Hills 62, Crimson Cliffs 25

The region-leading Thunder rolled at Crimson Cliffs, roaring out to a 17-6 lead after one quarter and a 33-9 advantage at halftime.

The Desert Hills guard combination of Enid Vaifanua and Sa’de Turlington couldn’t be stopped. Both players had identical scoring lines with 14 points each, including a 3-pointer, to lead the Thunder to the win.

Julia Jacobsen was right behind with 11 points and Alivia Cluff contributed nine points for the winners.

Crimson Cliffs was paced by Samiyah Jones and her 12 points. Brooklyn Winget scored seven and Whitley Stookey sank a 3-pointer for the Mustangs.

Desert Hills allowed just nine points in the first half and 17 in the second as the Thunder defense forced missed shots and turnovers.

Desert Hills maintained a perfect Region 10 record at 7-0 and is now 11-4 overall. Crimson Cliffs, meanwhile, dropped to 1-5 in region play and 3-11 overall after the loss.

Hurricane 40, Pine View 32

At Pine View, the Tigers finally pulled away from the Panthers in the final minute to pick up the road victory.

Hurricane had started the game with a 13-2 run, holding the Panthers to just two free throws in the first five minutes. Pine View ended up making four more free throws and a basket before the first quarter ended with Hurricane ahead, 15-8.

The Tigers managed to score just four points during the second quarter but still led 19-17 at halftime.

During the third period, the Tigers maintained a single-digit lead, but Pine View kept chipping away. With 6:00 left in the fourth quarter, the Panthers took their first and only lead of the game on a putback basket that put them ahead, 29-28.

Hurricane’s Madi Slack then made a 3-pointer, after which Pine View answered with a basket that tied the game 31-31 with 5:06 left.

Remarkably, that was the Panthers’ last field goal, as the Tigers went on to close the game on a 9-1 run.

With 1:01 remaining, Hurricane was still up by just three points, 35-32, when Abby Stout made a pair of free throws to give the Tigers a five-point cushion.

“We were able to get our shooting percentage up and finish around the basket tonight,” Hurricane head coach Pepper Reddish said. She praised her team’s solid defense, especially in the second half.

Addi Crandall led Hurricane with 13 points, while Slack added 10 points.

The Panthers were led by Ashlyn Clark’s 14 points, while Avery Gustin added five.

Both teams struggled with free throws, with Pine View converting 15-of-29 from the line and Hurricane making 5-of-10 attempts.

Hurricane improved to 2-4 in region play, 7-9 overall, while Pine View dropped to 2-4 and 6-9.

— written by Jeff Richards

Region 10 girls basketball standings (as of Jan. 19)

Desert Hills 7-0 (11-4) Snow Canyon 5-1 (10-5) Dixie 2-3 (5-7) Cedar 2-4 (7-7) Pine View 2-4 (6-9) Hurricane 2-4 (7-9) Crimson Cliffs 1-5 (3-11)

Next Tuesday’s games:

Cedar at Hurricane, 7 p.m.

Dixie at Pine View, 7 p.m.

Crimson Cliffs at Snow Canyon, 7 p.m.

