Woman goes to pay her utility bill, crashes into Washington City building

ST. GEORGE — A woman driving a silver Ford four-door sedan crashed into the Washington City Hall building on Thursday morning.

She came through the back entrance to pay her utility bill. For unknown reasons, she struck a barrier wall in the parking lot at 9:15 a.m., according to police.

“Then she over-corrected, which pushed her into a planter box and then into the building itself,” Washington City Police Chief Jason Williams told St. George News.

The woman was reportedly uninjured, but the building received some damage.

The damage was mainly on the inside from the impact of the car hitting it. The ceiling was cracked and an interior wall will need repair. Some photos were knocked off the wall as well.

In addition to the Washington City Police Department, Washington City Fire, and Gold Cross Ambulance responded to the scene.

Photo Gallery

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2022, all rights reserved.