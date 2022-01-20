Woman goes to pay her utility bill, crashes into Washington City building

Written by Stephanie DeGraw
January 20, 2022

ST. GEORGE — A woman driving a silver Ford four-door sedan crashed into the Washington City Hall building on Thursday morning.

She came through the back entrance to pay her utility bill. For unknown reasons, she struck a barrier wall in the parking lot at 9:15 a.m., according to police.

“Then she over-corrected, which pushed her into a planter box and then into the building itself,” Washington City Police Chief Jason Williams told St. George News.

The woman was reportedly uninjured, but the building received some damage.

The damage was mainly on the inside from the impact of the car hitting it. The ceiling was cracked and an interior wall will need repair. Some photos were knocked off the wall as well.

In addition to the Washington City Police Department, Washington City Fire, and Gold Cross Ambulance responded to the scene.

Photo Gallery

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2022, all rights reserved.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Stephanie DeGraw joined the St. George News team in October 2021.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @STGnews

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!