‘Our girls did their absolute best’: Dixie High’s Jetettes win Region 10 drill competition

CEDAR CITY — Dixie High School’s Jetettes won the Region 10 drill team competition in Cedar City on Wednesday night, sweeping all three performance categories.

The event, staged in front of a crowd of 2,000-plus fans inside the America First Event Center, featured performances by the five Southern Utah high schools that compete in 4A drill.

The Jetettes, the reigning 4A state champions, took first place in military, dance and show categories, while the Desert Hills Tempest Line placed second in all three and the Snow Canyon Eshelles took third in each.

“All the teams did amazing,” Dixie head coach Laurel Peterson told St. George News afterward. “We are honored to be competing with the best teams in the state. It was fun to see teams cheering for each other and being unified as a region.”

“Our girls did their absolute best and we are so proud of the way they performed,” Peterson added, thanking the girls’ parents and the rest of the Dixie crowd for their support.

Also competing but finishing outside the top three were host team Cedar High’s Mohey Tawa and the smaller but talented Crimson Drill team from Crimson Cliffs High School.

The five teams first performed their military routines. That was followed by the dance numbers, with the teams going in a different order. Each routine lasted between two to three minutes, as required by the rules.

Last but certainly not least was the crowd-pleasing show category, which featured an array of dazzling costumes and elaborate props.

Cedar led off the show category with a sailor-themed number, followed by Snow Canyon’s menagerie of wild creatures amid a forest of trees. Next came Dixie’s Viking-themed dance that included winged dragons on stilts, which proved to be the winning number. Crimson Cliffs went next, its performers dressed as Jurassic Park guides and pterodactyls. The final performance of the evening was Desert Hills’ beach party-themed number, featuring surfboards, umbrellas, towels and colorful flags.

The evening also featured several intermission performances by local youth dance programs, in addition to the SUU dance team.

At the end of the evening, numerous awards were given out as the athletes and the audience awaited the announcement of the results. See below for listings of individual honors.

Next up for the Region 10 teams will be the state 4A championships Feb. 3-4 at Utah Valley University in Orem.

Region 10 drill competition, top 3 placings

Dixie. Desert Hills. Snow Canyon.

All-Region team members

Cedar: Ashtyn Giles, Brooklyn Peterson, Reagan Anderson.

Crimson Cliffs: Taylor Henderson, Jessica Graf, Ashley Sandberg.

Desert Hills: Gabby Thorne, Abbey Larrabee, Lindsey Clark.

Dixie: Jada Davis, Adeline Torres, Britten Peterson.

Snow Canyon: Delaney Snow, Emma Page, Callie Rubio.

Academic All-Region team

Cedar: Ashtyn Giles, Ava Miner, Cadence Shukait, Ellie Nakken, Katelin Pugh, Madison Bennett, Sayzhia Harris.

Crimson Cliffs: Olivia Moss, Genevieve Johnson, Taylor Henderson, Jessica Graf.

Desert Hills: Drew Milne, Abbey Larrabee, Lindsey Clark, Riley Hardman, Madison Philips.

Dixie: Chloe Church, Jada Davis, Sadie Dudleston, Britten Peterson.

Snow Canyon: Delaney Snow, Emma Page.

All-State Team honorees

Cedar: Ashtyn Giles.

Desert Hills: Drew Milne, Madison Philips.

Dixie: Chloe Church, Sadie Dudleston, Britten Peterson.

Snow Canyon: Abbey Matthews.

“Team Hero” awards

Cedar: Brooklyn Peterson.

Crimson Cliffs: Madison Alexander.

Desert Hills: Madison Philips.

Dixie: bus driver Larry Overson.

Snow Canyon: Delaney Snow.

