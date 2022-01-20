‘Our girls did their absolute best’: Dixie High’s Jetettes win Region 10 drill competition

CEDAR CITY — Dixie High School’s Jetettes won the Region 10 drill team competition in Cedar City on Wednesday night, sweeping all three performance categories.
The event, staged in front of a crowd of 2,000-plus fans inside the America First Event Center, featured performances by the five Southern Utah high schools that compete in 4A drill.
The Jetettes, the reigning 4A state champions, took first place in military, dance and show categories, while the Desert Hills Tempest Line placed second in all three and the Snow Canyon Eshelles took third in each.
“All the teams did amazing,” Dixie head coach Laurel Peterson told St. George News afterward. “We are honored to be competing with the best teams in the state. It was fun to see teams cheering for each other and being unified as a region.”
“Our girls did their absolute best and we are so proud of the way they performed,” Peterson added, thanking the girls’ parents and the rest of the Dixie crowd for their support.
Also competing but finishing outside the top three were host team Cedar High’s Mohey Tawa and the smaller but talented Crimson Drill team from Crimson Cliffs High School.
The five teams first performed their military routines. That was followed by the dance numbers, with the teams going in a different order. Each routine lasted between two to three minutes, as required by the rules.
Last but certainly not least was the crowd-pleasing show category, which featured an array of dazzling costumes and elaborate props.
Cedar led off the show category with a sailor-themed number, followed by Snow Canyon’s menagerie of wild creatures amid a forest of trees. Next came Dixie’s Viking-themed dance that included winged dragons on stilts, which proved to be the winning number. Crimson Cliffs went next, its performers dressed as Jurassic Park guides and pterodactyls. The final performance of the evening was Desert Hills’ beach party-themed number, featuring surfboards, umbrellas, towels and colorful flags.
The evening also featured several intermission performances by local youth dance programs, in addition to the SUU dance team.
At the end of the evening, numerous awards were given out as the athletes and the audience awaited the announcement of the results. See below for listings of individual honors.
Next up for the Region 10 teams will be the state 4A championships Feb. 3-4 at Utah Valley University in Orem.
Region 10 high school drill team competition, Cedar City, Utah, Jan. 19, 2022 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Region 10 high school drill team competition, Cedar City, Utah, Jan. 19, 2022 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Region 10 high school drill team competition, Cedar City, Utah, Jan. 19, 2022 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Desert Hills Tempest Line performs show routine during Region 10 high school drill team competition, Cedar City, Utah, Jan. 19, 2022 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Desert Hills Tempest Line performs show routine during Region 10 high school drill team competition, Cedar City, Utah, Jan. 19, 2022 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Desert Hills Tempest Line performs show routine during Region 10 high school drill team competition, Cedar City, Utah, Jan. 19, 2022 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Desert Hills Tempest Line performs show routine during Region 10 high school drill team competition, Cedar City, Utah, Jan. 19, 2022 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Crimson Drill performs show routine during Region 10 high school drill team competition, Cedar City, Utah, Jan. 19, 2022 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Crimson Drill performs show routine during Region 10 high school drill team competition, Cedar City, Utah, Jan. 19, 2022 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Crimson Drill performs show routine during Region 10 high school drill team competition, Cedar City, Utah, Jan. 19, 2022 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Crimson Drill performs show routine during Region 10 high school drill team competition, Cedar City, Utah, Jan. 19, 2022 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Dixie Jetettes perform show routine during Region 10 high school drill team competition, Cedar City, Utah, Jan. 19, 2022 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Dixie Jetettes perform show routine during Region 10 high school drill team competition, Cedar City, Utah, Jan. 19, 2022 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Dixie Jetettes perform show routine during Region 10 high school drill team competition, Cedar City, Utah, Jan. 19, 2022 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Dixie Jetettes perform show routine during Region 10 high school drill team competition, Cedar City, Utah, Jan. 19, 2022 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Dixie Jetettes perform show routine during Region 10 high school drill team competition, Cedar City, Utah, Jan. 19, 2022 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Dixie Jetettes perform show routine during Region 10 high school drill team competition, Cedar City, Utah, Jan. 19, 2022 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Snow Canyon Eshelles perform show routine during Region 10 high school drill team competition, Cedar City, Utah, Jan. 19, 2022 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Snow Canyon Eshelles perform show routine during Region 10 high school drill team competition, Cedar City, Utah, Jan. 19, 2022 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Snow Canyon Eshelles perform show routine during Region 10 high school drill team competition, Cedar City, Utah, Jan. 19, 2022 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Snow Canyon Eshelles perform show routine during Region 10 high school drill team competition, Cedar City, Utah, Jan. 19, 2022 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Cedar High's Mohey Tawa performs show routine during Region 10 high school drill team competition, Cedar City, Utah, Jan. 19, 2022 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Cedar High's Mohey Tawa performs show routine during Region 10 high school drill team competition, Cedar City, Utah, Jan. 19, 2022 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Cedar High's Mohey Tawa performs show routine during Region 10 high school drill team competition, Cedar City, Utah, Jan. 19, 2022 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Cedar High's Mohey Tawa performs show routine during Region 10 high school drill team competition, Cedar City, Utah, Jan. 19, 2022 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Dixie Jetettes perform dance routine during Region 10 high school drill team competition, Cedar City, Utah, Jan. 19, 2022 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Dixie Jetettes perform dance routine during Region 10 high school drill team competition, Cedar City, Utah, Jan. 19, 2022 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Dixie Jetettes perform dance routine during Region 10 high school drill team competition, Cedar City, Utah, Jan. 19, 2022 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Dixie Jetettes perform dance routine during Region 10 high school drill team competition, Cedar City, Utah, Jan. 19, 2022 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Snow Canyon Eshelles perform dance routine during Region 10 high school drill team competition, Cedar City, Utah, Jan. 19, 2022 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Snow Canyon Eshelles perform dance routine during Region 10 high school drill team competition, Cedar City, Utah, Jan. 19, 2022 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Snow Canyon Eshelles perform dance routine during Region 10 high school drill team competition, Cedar City, Utah, Jan. 19, 2022 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Snow Canyon Eshelles perform dance routine during Region 10 high school drill team competition, Cedar City, Utah, Jan. 19, 2022 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Snow Canyon Eshelles perform dance routine during Region 10 high school drill team competition, Cedar City, Utah, Jan. 19, 2022 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Cedar High's Mohey Tawa performs dance routine during Region 10 high school drill team competition, Cedar City, Utah, Jan. 19, 2022 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Cedar High's Mohey Tawa performs dance routine during Region 10 high school drill team competition, Cedar City, Utah, Jan. 19, 2022 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Cedar High's Mohey Tawa performs dance routine during Region 10 high school drill team competition, Cedar City, Utah, Jan. 19, 2022 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Cedar High's Mohey Tawa performs dance routine during Region 10 high school drill team competition, Cedar City, Utah, Jan. 19, 2022 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Desert Hills Tempest Line performs dance routine during Region 10 high school drill team competition, Cedar City, Utah, Jan. 19, 2022 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Desert Hills Tempest Line performs dance routine during Region 10 high school drill team competition, Cedar City, Utah, Jan. 19, 2022 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Desert Hills Tempest Line performs dance routine during Region 10 high school drill team competition, Cedar City, Utah, Jan. 19, 2022 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Desert Hills Tempest Line performs dance routine during Region 10 high school drill team competition, Cedar City, Utah, Jan. 19, 2022 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Desert Hills Tempest Line performs dance routine during Region 10 high school drill team competition, Cedar City, Utah, Jan. 19, 2022 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Crimson Drill performs dance routine during Region 10 high school drill team competition, Cedar City, Utah, Jan. 19, 2022 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Crimson Drill performs dance routine during Region 10 high school drill team competition, Cedar City, Utah, Jan. 19, 2022 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Crimson Drill performs dance routine during Region 10 high school drill team competition, Cedar City, Utah, Jan. 19, 2022 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Cedar High's Mohey Tawa performs military routine during Region 10 high school drill team competition, Cedar City, Utah, Jan. 19, 2022 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Cedar High's Mohey Tawa performs military routine during Region 10 high school drill team competition, Cedar City, Utah, Jan. 19, 2022 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Cedar High's Mohey Tawa performs military routine during Region 10 high school drill team competition, Cedar City, Utah, Jan. 19, 2022 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Cedar High's Mohey Tawa performs military routine during Region 10 high school drill team competition, Cedar City, Utah, Jan. 19, 2022 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Desert Hills Tempest Line after military routine, Region 10 high school drill team competition, Cedar City, Utah, Jan. 19, 2022 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Desert Hills Tempest Line performs military routine during Region 10 high school drill team competition, Cedar City, Utah, Jan. 19, 2022 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Desert Hills Tempest Line performs military routine during Region 10 high school drill team competition, Cedar City, Utah, Jan. 19, 2022 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Desert Hills Tempest Line performs military routine during Region 10 high school drill team competition, Cedar City, Utah, Jan. 19, 2022 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Desert Hills Tempest Line performs military routine during Region 10 high school drill team competition, Cedar City, Utah, Jan. 19, 2022 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Crimson Drill performs military routine during Region 10 high school drill team competition, Cedar City, Utah, Jan. 19, 2022 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Crimson Drill performs military routine during Region 10 high school drill team competition, Cedar City, Utah, Jan. 19, 2022 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Crimson Drill performs military routine during Region 10 high school drill team competition, Cedar City, Utah, Jan. 19, 2022 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Snow Canyon Eshelles perform military routine during Region 10 high school drill team competition, Cedar City, Utah, Jan. 19, 2022 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Snow Canyon Eshelles perform military routine during Region 10 high school drill team competition, Cedar City, Utah, Jan. 19, 2022 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Snow Canyon Eshelles perform military routine during Region 10 high school drill team competition, Cedar City, Utah, Jan. 19, 2022 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Dixie Jetettes perform military routine during Region 10 high school drill team competition, Cedar City, Utah, Jan. 19, 2022 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Dixie Jetettes perform military routine during Region 10 high school drill team competition, Cedar City, Utah, Jan. 19, 2022 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Dixie Jetettes perform military routine during Region 10 high school drill team competition, Cedar City, Utah, Jan. 19, 2022 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Dixie Jetettes perform military routine during Region 10 high school drill team competition, Cedar City, Utah, Jan. 19, 2022 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Region 10 high school drill team competition, Cedar City, Utah, Jan. 19, 2022 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Dixie Jetettes gather on floor with coaches and fans after winning Region 10 high school drill team competition, Cedar City, Utah, Jan. 19, 2022 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2022, all rights reserved.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jeff Richards, a native of Salt Lake City with family roots in Panguitch, lived in Moab for 20 years before joining St. George News in 2017. Jeff is a longtime journalist and secondary school teacher. He and his wife Penny are the parents of five daughters. They also have two young grandsons. Jeff and his family enjoy swimming, camping, sightseeing, reading, and taking pictures.