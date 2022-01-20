Man dies in rollover crash on I-15 near Beaver

Scene of a fatal rollover crash on Interstate 15 north of Beaver, Utah, Jan. 19, 2022 | Photo courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — A driver died in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Beaver County on Wednesday afternoon.

According to a Utah Highway Patrol news release, the incident happened at approximately 12:36 p.m. on northbound Interstate 15, just north of the city of Beaver.

The driver of a gray BMW SUV was reportedly heading north just past mile marker 114 when he approached a semitractor-trailer that was parked off the right side of the roadway with a flat tire.

“As the BMW approached the area of the semi, it appears that it suddenly swerved to the left into and through the left lane and to the edge of the pavement,” the statement said, adding that the vehicle then swerved back to the right and slid sideways off the right side of the road before rolling up an embankment and into a tree.

The driver, who was identified as Jason R. Almond, 53, of South Jordan, died at the scene. He was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash, UHP said.

The UHP statement said alcohol impairment is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.

The state’s Major Crash Investigation Team and the State Bureau of Investigation were called in to assist with the investigation.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2022, all rights reserved.